CoCT to install plastic water meters as brass meter theft spikes
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said that it would no longer be installing brass water meters because of the cost to replace them.
It said that the cost to replace stolen or damaged meters costs anywhere between R3,260 and R3,744.
The city has reported a total of 3,341 incidents of water meter thefts between July last year and the end of last month.
The statistics show that there's been an increase of 1,143 stolen water meters compared to the previous financial year.
Steenberg, Woodstock, and Bellville south are among the areas where an increase in water meter theft has been reported.
The city's mayoral committee member for Water and Sanitation, Zahid Badroodien, has urged residents to report water meter thefts.
"The Water and Sanitation Department is replacing the silver meters with plastic meters because the is no scrap value to the plastic meters. Residents can report the incidents, complaints, and concerns to one of the city's security safety agencies by phoning 107 on the landline or 112 on a cellphone and ask for the city's safety and security call center," Badroodien said.
This article first appeared on EWN : CoCT to install plastic water meters as brass meter theft spikes
Source : https://www.capetown.gov.za/Media-and-news/Theft%20of%20water%20meters%20on%20the%20increase
More from Local
Stellies suspends student for urinating on another student's belongings
Sasco said would not accept anything less than the expulsion of the perpetrator.Read More
Malema: Zondo used state capture inquiry to advance certain faction within ANC
Malema addressed the media at the party's head office in Johannesburg on Monday.Read More
Nyanga no longer the 'murder captial of SA' - DA praises station commander
Mandy Wiener speaks to Andrew Whitfield, DA Shadow Minister of Police, about the party's visit to Nyanga police station on Monday.Read More
SA calls for concrete commitments in fight against child labour
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Thembinkosi Mkalipi from the Department of Labour.Read More
Eskom ramps up load shedding to stage 4 on Monday
The power cuts will kick in at 5 pm and last until 10 pm on Monday.Read More
WP Rugby still under administration and on the hunt for an equity partner - Sonn
Presenter Clarence Ford chats to Crispin Sonn, the chairperson of Western Province Professional Rugby.Read More
Stellenbosch probes white student urinating on black student's belongings
Stellenbosch University senior director of student affairs Choice Makhetha says the perpetrator has been removed from campus as the investigation starts.Read More
Heard about the benefits of hippotherapy? (It's nothing to do with hippos)
Clarence Ford speaks to Patricia Hart of Southern Suburbs Hippotherapy about the benefits of equine-assisted therapy.Read More
[IN PICS] Super Flower Blood Moon makes appearance in SA sky
The moon briefly turned a reddish or orange colour leading up to the full lunar eclipse which could be seen on Monday morning.Read More