New deadline for Western Cape census count after province misses the mark, again
- The census deadline in the Western Cape has been extended once again
- The closing date to be counted was meant to be Saturday 14 May and has now been moved to 31 May
- Stats SA's Patrick Kelly says officials are pushing residents to complete the questionnaire online
- Households can complete the questionnaire online here without any data costs
Statistics South Africa has given residents in the Western Cape a final chance to get counted after yet another extension of the 2022 census count.
The census deadline, which was meant to be Saturday, was extended to 31 May after the province failed to reach the population target.
RELATED: Stats SA extends Western Cape census count as some residents refuse to cooperate
Only 72% of the Western Cape's population had been counted by the end of the weekend, according to Stats SA chief director Patrick Kelly.
This is still far off from the national average of 90%, Kelly tells CapeTalk.
He's urged residents to use this final extension to get counted by completing the online census questionnaire.
RELATED: Census 2022: 'WC residents must ensure every step of online form is completed'
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has warned that provincial funding and service delivery could suffer if census participation does not improve.
You can complete the online questionnaire here in just 15 to 30 minutes and it won't cost you any data.
At the end of the weekend, we were at 72%... it's a huge achievement but I have to say it's still not good enough.Patrick Kelly, Chief director - Statistics South Africa
We have decided to continue census counting until the end of May in the Western Cape to really try and get that up way over 80% into 90% possibly.Patrick Kelly, Chief director - Statistics South Africa
The average for the country is about 90%, and everywhere else is now totally finished with census activity.Patrick Kelly, Chief director - Statistics South Africa
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/handmadepictures/handmadepictures1706/handmadepictures170600148/80871824-cape-town-south-africa-aerial-view-shot-from-a-helicopter.jpg
More from Local
Stellies suspends student for urinating on another student's belongings
Sasco said would not accept anything less than the expulsion of the perpetrator.Read More
Malema: Zondo used state capture inquiry to advance certain faction within ANC
Malema addressed the media at the party's head office in Johannesburg on Monday.Read More
Nyanga no longer the 'murder captial of SA' - DA praises station commander
Mandy Wiener speaks to Andrew Whitfield, DA Shadow Minister of Police, about the party's visit to Nyanga police station on Monday.Read More
SA calls for concrete commitments in fight against child labour
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Thembinkosi Mkalipi from the Department of Labour.Read More
Eskom ramps up load shedding to stage 4 on Monday
The power cuts will kick in at 5 pm and last until 10 pm on Monday.Read More
WP Rugby still under administration and on the hunt for an equity partner - Sonn
Presenter Clarence Ford chats to Crispin Sonn, the chairperson of Western Province Professional Rugby.Read More
Stellenbosch probes white student urinating on black student's belongings
Stellenbosch University senior director of student affairs Choice Makhetha says the perpetrator has been removed from campus as the investigation starts.Read More
Heard about the benefits of hippotherapy? (It's nothing to do with hippos)
Clarence Ford speaks to Patricia Hart of Southern Suburbs Hippotherapy about the benefits of equine-assisted therapy.Read More
[IN PICS] Super Flower Blood Moon makes appearance in SA sky
The moon briefly turned a reddish or orange colour leading up to the full lunar eclipse which could be seen on Monday morning.Read More