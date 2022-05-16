New deadline for Western Cape census count after province misses the mark, again





The census deadline in the Western Cape has been extended once again

The closing date to be counted was meant to be Saturday 14 May and has now been moved to 31 May

Stats SA's Patrick Kelly says officials are pushing residents to complete the questionnaire online

Households can complete the questionnaire online here without any data costs

Statistics South Africa has given residents in the Western Cape a final chance to get counted after yet another extension of the 2022 census count.

The census deadline, which was meant to be Saturday, was extended to 31 May after the province failed to reach the population target.

Only 72% of the Western Cape's population had been counted by the end of the weekend, according to Stats SA chief director Patrick Kelly.

This is still far off from the national average of 90%, Kelly tells CapeTalk.

He's urged residents to use this final extension to get counted by completing the online census questionnaire.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has warned that provincial funding and service delivery could suffer if census participation does not improve.

You can complete the online questionnaire here in just 15 to 30 minutes and it won't cost you any data.

At the end of the weekend, we were at 72%... it's a huge achievement but I have to say it's still not good enough. Patrick Kelly, Chief director - Statistics South Africa

We have decided to continue census counting until the end of May in the Western Cape to really try and get that up way over 80% into 90% possibly. Patrick Kelly, Chief director - Statistics South Africa