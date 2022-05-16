Teen 'deliberately drove to Buffalo to kill black people' in US mass shooting





10 people have been shot and killed by an alleged white supremacist teenager in Buffalo, New York

US officials have called the mass shooting an act of "violent extremism" motivated by racial hatred

The suspected shooter, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, apparently drove out 200 miles (320 km) from his home to the store to execute the attack

© jirkaejc/123rf.com

A teenager has been arrested for allegedly killing 10 people and injuring three others in a racially-motivated mass shooting at a US supermarket in the city of Buffalo.

Payton Gendron apparently drove out 200 miles (320 km) from his home to the store to execute the attack.

It's reported that the 18-year-old was wearing military gear and used a helmet camera to livestream the shooting.

World View correspondent Adam Gilchrist says the suspect targeted a largely black neighborhood in what has been described as an act of "violent extremism" motivated by racial hatred.

"According to the mayor of Buffalo and others in the police, he deliberately drove there in order to kill black people," Gilchrist tells CapeTalk.

It's the latest instance of racist violence in the US, a nation which has been grappling with racial tensions, gun violence, and hate crimes for years.

It's a chapter in a terrible history of such things. In this particular case, it's an ongoing thing... The guy is still alive. He did not turn the gun on himself. He gave himself up to police. Adam Gilchrist, World View correspondent

Payton Gendron had driven specifically 300 kilometres - 200 miles or so - to carry out the attack in Buffalo. Adam Gilchrist, World View correspondent