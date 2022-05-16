Teen 'deliberately drove to Buffalo to kill black people' in US mass shooting
- 10 people have been shot and killed by an alleged white supremacist teenager in Buffalo, New York
- US officials have called the mass shooting an act of "violent extremism" motivated by racial hatred
- The suspected shooter, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, apparently drove out 200 miles (320 km) from his home to the store to execute the attack
A teenager has been arrested for allegedly killing 10 people and injuring three others in a racially-motivated mass shooting at a US supermarket in the city of Buffalo.
Payton Gendron apparently drove out 200 miles (320 km) from his home to the store to execute the attack.
It's reported that the 18-year-old was wearing military gear and used a helmet camera to livestream the shooting.
World View correspondent Adam Gilchrist says the suspect targeted a largely black neighborhood in what has been described as an act of "violent extremism" motivated by racial hatred.
"According to the mayor of Buffalo and others in the police, he deliberately drove there in order to kill black people," Gilchrist tells CapeTalk.
It's the latest instance of racist violence in the US, a nation which has been grappling with racial tensions, gun violence, and hate crimes for years.
It's a chapter in a terrible history of such things. In this particular case, it's an ongoing thing... The guy is still alive. He did not turn the gun on himself. He gave himself up to police.Adam Gilchrist, World View correspondent
Payton Gendron had driven specifically 300 kilometres - 200 miles or so - to carry out the attack in Buffalo.Adam Gilchrist, World View correspondent
It was a racially motivated violent form of extremism... There are 10 grieving families left asking the question in modern America, why could and should such a thing happen?Adam Gilchrist, World View correspondent
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_47500099_the-silver-handcuffs-on-black-background.html
More from World
SA calls for concrete commitments in fight against child labour
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Thembinkosi Mkalipi from the Department of Labour.Read More
The Dis-Chem Foundation assists NPO home for disabled adults with R180k donation
CapeTalk’s John Maytham joins The Dis-Chem Foundation as they revisit Turfhall Cheshire Home - a care facility for disabled adults.Read More
Calling a colleague 'bald' is now a form of harassment (in the UK at least)
Clarence Ford speaks to employment lawyer Jacqui Reed about the bald British man who sued his employer for sexual harassment.Read More
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks
This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization.Read More
EXPLAINER: Overturning Wade vs Roe ruling could set the U.S back by decades
The U.S Supreme Court is mulling overturning its findings on its landmark Roe v Wade ruling - a 1973 case that paved the way for women's reproductive rights across the country.Read More
Thailand gives away a million dagga trees to promote it as 'household crop'
The catch is that growers who receive free plants must produce medical-grade dagga for medicinal purposes.Read More
'Morally wrong, extremely foolish' to ban Donald Trump from Twitter – Elon Musk
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Israel flight fright as passengers sent chilling pics of plane crash
Nine people have been arrested over the incident which played out onboard an Israeli aircraft bound for Turkey.Read More
Cape Town ranked 3rd best city in the world, but best for who?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA Cities Network's Kayla Hanna Brown, about what life is like for ordinary citizens in Cape Town.Read More