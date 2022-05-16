'We are not vigilantes' - Operation Dudula movement spreads to the Western Cape





The controversial movement known as Operation Dudula was launched in Cape Town on Saturday

The organisation claims that South Africans have lost out on jobs due to undocumented migrants working illegally in the country

Operation Dudula's Western Cape chair, Sebele Tsoloane, has denied claims that the movement promotes vigilantism

Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini, leader of anti-foreigners movement so-called 'Operation Dudula' adresses his followers in Hillbrow, Johannesburg on 19 February 2022.

The controversial Operation Dudula movement launched a Western Cape branch in Cape Town over the weekend and is pushing ahead with its anti-migrant campaign

Sebele Tsoloane, who chairs the Western Cape arm of Operation Dudula, says citizens are frustrated by poor governance and policing of undocumented foreign nationals.

Tsoloane says the movement is spreading, with recently launched branches in the North West and KwaZulu-Natal.

The organisation, which started in Johannesburg, continues to raise concerns about stirring xenophobic sentiment in the country.

Members of Operation Dudula have accused foreign nationals of contributing to the high unemployment rate and criminal activities such as human trafficking and peddling drugs.

Tsoloane says Operation Dudula in the Western Cape will focus on ensuring that government enforces its own laws, which includes expelling illegal immigrants.

"The law is there but we just enforce the law to work," he tells CapeTalk.

The provincial chairperson has denied claims that Operation Dudula is a political organisation or vigilante movement.

Operation Dudula is not a political party. It's a civil society movement... We are not vigilantes, we just want to force the law to work. Sebele Tsoloane, Western Cape chair - Operation Dudula

This is what we were waiting for. This is the last hope for our citizens... Operation Dudula is only forcing for the law to be enforced. That's what Operation Dudula is doing. Sebele Tsoloane, Western Cape chair - Operation Dudula