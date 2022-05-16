Groundbreaking research may help grieving parents who have lost babies to SIDS
- Dr Carmel Harrington and her team have found a way of spotting babies at higher risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome
- SIDS is the unexpected and unexplained death of a seemingly healthy baby while asleep
A leading sleep expert whose young son died in his sleep is part of a team of experts in Australia who have been carrying out groundbreaking research on the causes of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).
Commonly known as cot death, SIDS is the unexpected and unexplained death of a seemingly healthy baby while asleep. Most incidents occur before the age of six months.
Dr Carmel Harrington and her team at The Children’s Hospital Westmead in Sydney say they've found a way of spotting babies who are at a higher risk of SIDS.
Harrington's own son Damien died just before his second birthday, a crowdfunding campaign in his memory funded this latest research.
The importance of this study is that for the first time we have found something that can be measured prior to death, in fact, at birth, which might identify SIDS vulnerable to sudden infant death.Carmel Harrington, Doctor - The Children’s Hospital Westmead in Sydney
What this research tells us is that these babies are different from birth.Carmel Harrington, Doctor - The Children’s Hospital Westmead in Sydney
The babies had, what we think, is a deficit in arousal response. So they weren't able to arouse a life-threatening challenge.Carmel Harrington, Doctor - The Children’s Hospital Westmead in Sydney
Harrington says the importance of the research is that it may go some way to alleviating the guilt felt by parents who have lost children to SIDS.
Secondly, what this allows us to do is develop a screening test, that will help us identify those babies vulnerable to SIDS and provide intervention.Carmel Harrington, Doctor - The Children’s Hospital Westmead in Sydney
There were a few indicators with my own son which, of course, I didn't recognise at the time.Carmel Harrington, Doctor - The Children’s Hospital Westmead in Sydney
RELATED: 'A traumatising moment' - Grabouw baby rescued after horror hijacking ordeal
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/danr13/danr131507/danr13150700138/43198323-close-up-of-a-range-of-empty-baby-containers-in-the-maternity-hospital.jpg
More from Local
Stellies suspends student for urinating on another student's belongings
Sasco said would not accept anything less than the expulsion of the perpetrator.Read More
Malema: Zondo used state capture inquiry to advance certain faction within ANC
Malema addressed the media at the party's head office in Johannesburg on Monday.Read More
Nyanga no longer the 'murder captial of SA' - DA praises station commander
Mandy Wiener speaks to Andrew Whitfield, DA Shadow Minister of Police, about the party's visit to Nyanga police station on Monday.Read More
SA calls for concrete commitments in fight against child labour
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Thembinkosi Mkalipi from the Department of Labour.Read More
Eskom ramps up load shedding to stage 4 on Monday
The power cuts will kick in at 5 pm and last until 10 pm on Monday.Read More
WP Rugby still under administration and on the hunt for an equity partner - Sonn
Presenter Clarence Ford chats to Crispin Sonn, the chairperson of Western Province Professional Rugby.Read More
Stellenbosch probes white student urinating on black student's belongings
Stellenbosch University senior director of student affairs Choice Makhetha says the perpetrator has been removed from campus as the investigation starts.Read More
Heard about the benefits of hippotherapy? (It's nothing to do with hippos)
Clarence Ford speaks to Patricia Hart of Southern Suburbs Hippotherapy about the benefits of equine-assisted therapy.Read More
[IN PICS] Super Flower Blood Moon makes appearance in SA sky
The moon briefly turned a reddish or orange colour leading up to the full lunar eclipse which could be seen on Monday morning.Read More