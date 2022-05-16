[IN PICS] Super Flower Blood Moon makes appearance in SA sky
JOHANNESBURG - On Sunday evening and early Monday morning the Super Flower Blood Moon was visible in parts of the country.
The May full moon is called the flower moon because it lines up with the spring flowers in the northern hemisphere and the super moon was caused by the moon being the closest to the earth in its orbit and being full.
The moon briefly turned a reddish or orange colour leading up to the full lunar eclipse, which could be seen on Monday morning.
Here are some pictures captured of the celestial event.
Picture: The blood moon from Fish Hoek. Picture: Penny Kachelhoffer
Picture: The blood moon from Sea Point. Picture: Jess Stromin
The blood moon from Green Point. Picture: Jeanne Michel/KFM
Picture: Jacques Saaiman/Facebook
Picture: Angelique Henn/Facebook
The partial eclipse and blood moon. Picture: Jacques Saaiman/Facebook
Picture: Herchelle Fish Subbiah/Facebook
Picture: Zarina Ebrahim/Facebook
Picture: Bianca Lee Manuel/Facebook
Picture: Ashley Cornelius/Facebook
The view of the moon from Sunningdale. Picture Brad Mitchell via WhatsApp
Picture: Frederik Conradie via WhatsApp
For those who were unable to see the blood moon and subsequent eclipse, Nasa livestreamed the event on YouTube.
This article first appeared on EWN : [IN PICS] Super Flower Blood Moon makes appearance in SA sky
