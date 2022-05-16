Plastic as a potential energy source: waste of time or fuel of possibilities?





An argument can be made that human beings have been the most destructive natural entity to ever exist. Despite our sentience and alleged intelligence, human beings seem to actively want to cause mass extinction.

Of all the planetary destructive inventions we have insisted on continuing to mass produce and ineffectively dispose of, plastic is one of the worst offenders - but can we turn this evolutionary nightmare into a sustainable energy source?

The short answer seems to be yes.

Much like coal, plastic has a large amount of energy inside itself that can be unlocked and converted into fuel after being processed at high temperatures (which eliminates potentially toxic fumes from being emitted from this processing) according to Unisa senior researcher: process synthesis Dr Baraka Celestin Sempuga.

The process seems like a simple and sustainable enough alternative to the burning of fossil fuels due to the large amounts of unprocessed plastic waste dumps across the globe estimated to be around 80 billion tons.

This conversion of plastic waste is ideal due to the very real damage that excessive plastic waste dumps cause to the environment and all who occupy it.

Life in plastic is not, in fact, fantastic.

However, as research into this continues globally, it is not yet certain when we can expect to be ditching fossils for discarded Tupperware.

