Heard about the benefits of hippotherapy? (It's nothing to do with hippos)





- Hippotherapy, derived from the Greek word 'hippos', meaning horse, is a form of physical, occupational and speech therapy.

- Practitioners say it can assist with a wide range of conditions from neurological to musculoskeletal.

On Monday's Morning Review on CapeTalk, Clarence Ford found out more about hippotherapy with occupational therapist Trish Hart.

Also known as equine-assisted therapy, it uses activities with horses to promote human physical and mental health.

Founder at Southern Suburbs Hippotherapy, Trish says the anecdotal evidence she has seen of its success over the years has been incredible.

One child laughed for the first time, being on the horse, it was amazing. Patricia Hart, Founder - Southern Suburbs Hippotherapy

So, how does it work?

In terms of hippotherapy for physical therapy, it's about the horse's movements and how the horse's movements influence the child, says Hart.

As the horse is moving, the child needs to adjust and balance. Your muscles are really working a lot. Patricia Hart, Founder - Southern Suburbs Hippotherapy

There's a lot of different sensory inputs. Anything you can work on in the therapy room you can do on a horse. Patricia Hart, Founder - Southern Suburbs Hippotherapy

Hart says the three horses they use for the therapy, Midnight, Pochahontas and Rosie all have very different personalities.

Midnight is super laid back and easy going, you can put any child on him. Pocahontas is sensitive and is great with children who are on the spectrum. Patricia Hart, Founder - Southern Suburbs Hippotherapy

Hart explains that the horses are matched to the children based on how they relate to the child. In essence, the animal picks the child.

Some children will connect with a particular pony. Patricia Hart, Founder - Southern Suburbs Hippotherapy

