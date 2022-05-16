YONELA DIKO: After the KZN floods, how do we mitigate the next disaster?





Most scientists have concluded that the amount of rainfall on 11 April 2022 in KwaZulu-Natal, which was in excess of 300mm, in a single day, was about 75% of the entire country's average annual rainfall. This means whatever shortcomings the city and province had, in poor drainage systems, an ailing infrastructure, informal settlements built along coastline lines or houses on top of catchments, that amount of rain in a period of 24 hours would have caused severe flooding without any of those problems.

More concerning however is that these types of rainfall, which the South African Weather Service associates with cyclones, are becoming more frequent in the Eastern part of the country, with the scars of 22 April 2019 floods, where the amount of rainfall was in excess of 165mm and rainfall of 10 October 2017 of 108mm still very much visible and with one flooding more severe than the last.

There is absolutely no way to deny that we are now in the middle of a climate-induced catastrophe whose consequences can not yet be fathomed. This can only mean these severe rainfalls are going to become more frequent and more damaging.

It is not only Kwazulu-Natal and parts of the Eastern Cape that are experiencing these severe effects of climate change. The entire southern hemisphere is being hit regularly by these severe weather patterns. Tropical cyclone Ida hit Mozambique in 2019 with a destructive force and KwaZulu-Natal followed in the same year. Tropical Storm Ana and Tropical Cyclone Batsirai hit Mozambique and neighboring countries again in January and February this year respectively and now again in April KwaZulu-Natal is hit. There have been floods in Thailand, Australia, the Philippines and the entire southern hemisphere all in April.

The consequences of climate change that the southern hemisphere is experiencing, including South Africa, is becoming difficult to ignore. We are experiencing heavy downpours, destructive floods and mudslides, rising sea levels and high-energy storms, receding coastline and saltwater intrusion on the east side of the country. Then we have droughts and wildfires on the west side.

What is causing climate change?

World respected climate change activist and former US president Albert Gore states it succinctly: "Job number one is to stop using the sky as an open sewer for all this man-made global warming pollution, that's what's making the weather crazy and dangerous — leading to all of the consequences that are on the TV news almost every night now."

It is commendable that there is a rising number of world leaders, Institutions and influential individuals who have become climate change activists and are not only ringing the alarm on the looming catastrophe but are also investing their own money into research and mechanisms that can help us understand the problem better and how to solve it.

The latest groundbreaking research by CDP, one of the top climate change research institutions, has brought the information of climate change, its causes and effects into a much more clear-eyed perspective. According to CDP, 71% of all emissions of greenhouse gas is traceable to just 100 fossil fuel companies.

The CDP report states that 71% of all global greenhouse gas emissions since 1988 can be traced to just these 100 fossil fuel producers.

These 100 companies have emitted more than 635 billion tonnes of greenhouse gas in the past 30 years (since 1988). The CDP report points to just 25 of these companies responsible for 51% of greenhouse emissions. These include companies such as ExxonMobil, Shell, BP, Chevron, Peabody, Total, and BHP Billiton, State-owned entities such as Saudi Aramco, Gazprom, National Iranian Oil, Coal India, Pemex, CNPC and Chinese coal, of which Shenhua Group & China National Coal Group are a part.

More worrying is that there has been more emission in the last 30 years than the last 240 years. "833 GtCO2e has been released in the 28-year period from 1988 to 2015, compared with 820 GtCO2e in the 237 years between 1988 and the birth of the industrial revolution".

It becomes clear then that if we continue emitting at this rate, the next 30 years will be hell, with temperatures likely to rise by 4ºC in a few decades and there may well be species that will go extinct and food security will be a constant worry for the world.

Climate change is no longer a distant possibility, and we can no longer ignore the science that has been warning us about the recurring floods in the eastern part of the country and the prolonged droughts in the west.

How do we mitigate the next disaster?

Unfortunately, as with any disaster, the poor lack the capacity to endure and recover even though they are the least contributors to climate change. As with any government responsibility and programme, there need to be clear measures to ensure the poor are climate-resilient.

The question is: how do we mitigate and adapt to stop the runaway greenhouse gas emission?

There are already identifiable and commendable shifts in how we are running some aspects of our economy. This is due to new technologies and innovation as well as incentives for companies to move into renewable energy sources.

Firstly, we need a radical acceleration on decarbonisation. It cannot be emphasised enough to radically reduce the carbon we emit into the atmosphere in order to give our earth a breather and minimise the earth's reaction to being an open sewer.

We also need, more urgently, to develop our machine learning and grow our use of artificial intelligence, the internet of things, and biotechnology, so that the relationship between business and the environment is renewed and set on a world-preserving path.

Secondly, a massive investment is needed in carbon capture, and each day the world discovers how a little shift in how we develop our world can make a huge difference. For example, just a little change in how we are using soil for food production can make a huge difference. We could help trap carbon emissions by plowing less and leaving the land more fertile. Topsoil stores a lot more carbon than plants and trees. We need commitment to low carbon emissions by all of us. We also need to look into methane mitigation and other operational efficiencies in our development trajectories.

Thirdly, the world has set out its goal on greenhouse emissions in the Paris Accord agreed to six years ago. All nations agreed to keep the temperature rise at 1.5 degrees Celsius. Nations have also individually committed to reaching net zero on greenhouse emissions. The entire southern hemisphere contributes the least in greenhouse gas emissions but seems to suffer the most. To protect themselves more comprehensively against the effects of climate change, the southern hemisphere must unite in demanding the north to have an aggressive and radical change in their carbon emission to protect not only the lives of the north but most of the innocent south.

Immediate measures for South Africa

There are more measures that the south can implement, South Africa included, to mitigate the impact of climate change.

It is critically important that citizens must be warned in time of any looming disaster and be able to be assisted in their responses. A smart early warning system is, therefore, a necessity, particularly for the eastern part of South Africa.

Once the disaster hits, the country needs to double down on its capacity to respond and save lives, property and infrastructure. This also means the country must invest in more durable and strong drainage infrastructure that can withstand what is coming.

We must also start planning our towns better. There are just areas, particularly along shorlines that can no longer be open for any houses and informal settlements.

Conclusion

Ultimately, we must all be part of the future. We must start investing in clean electricity, especially here in South Africa where 80% of our electricity comes from coal.

More future energy sourcing must be in solar and wind and batteries and we must encourage the production of electric cars. All available tools for improving efficiency in the market with less carbon emission must be explored.

The next amount of heavy downpours or prolonged droughts cannot find us unprepared.

_Yonela Diko is the former spokesperson to the Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation. You can follow him on Twitter: @yonela_diko_

This article first appeared on EWN : YONELA DIKO: After the KZN floods, how do we mitigate the next disaster?