The Bible says we must ask for the land back, says struggle icon Dr Allan Boesak





SA's "rainbow nation" is meaningless without real socio-economic justice and land redistribution, says theologian and political activist Dr Allan Boesak

Dr Boesak has released his latest book titled 'Selfless Revolutionaries' and chats to CapeTalk about the deep connections between Black Consciousness, Black theology, and the struggles against racism

Image screengrab: University of the Western Cape/YouTube

Cleric and struggle stalwart Dr Allan Boesak says there can be no reconciliation in South Africa without land justice.

In a wide-ranging discussion on CapeTalk, Boesak states that "The Bible says we must ask for the land back."

The anti-apartheid activist says there can be no repentance for racial oppression without restoration of what was stolen.

Without land redistribution, he argues that justice and reconciliation cannot be achieved. "Then we have some airy-fairy idea of a rainbow nation that means absolutely nothing," he tells presenter Clarence Ford.

The Bible says we must ask for the land back... Repentance is an action through which I show my willingness to give back to and restore that which I have taken away or stolen. The land, for me, is central to our process of reconciliation and unless we talk honestly and act to get the land back, we must forget about reconciliation in this country. Dr Allan Boesak

Last week, Boesak celebrated 50 years in ministry and the launch of his new book, _Selfless Revolutionaries: Biko, Black Consciousness, Black Theology, and a Global Ethic of Solidarity and Resistance._

The reverend says the teachings of the Black Consciousness Movement founder Steve Biko have not been given enough attention in South Africa.

He says the philosophy of Black Consciousness needs to be put back on the country's agenda.

The 76-year-old believes that his socio-political awakening was strongly linked to his faith and the Church.

In a lengthy conversation, Boesak opens up about his upbringing, education, religious views, and thoughts on racial inequality in South Africa.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview with the theologian and political activist.

We had to leave Kakamas and we moved to Somerset West, my mother, and my seven siblings. We were a family of eight children. Somerset West has always been my home but Kakamas has always been my birth place. Dr Allan Boesak

I grew up in the church in so many ways... Church came first, academia came second, and then came politics and then one flowed into the other. Dr Allan Boesak

I found that Bible is all about justice. I found that you cannot talk about Jesus if you do not talk about justice. And that began to drive me. Dr Allan Boesak