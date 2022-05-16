SA calls for concrete commitments in fight against child labour
South Africa's government has called on leaders from around the world to make bold commitments that will help eradicate child labour.
South Africa is hosting the fifth Global Conference on the Elimination of Child Labour in Durban this week.
Despite progress in many regions, millions of children are still forced into labour every year, including domestic servitude.
Thembinkosi Mkalipi, deputy director-general in the Department of Employment and Labour, says government is expecting various countries to take clear steps during the conference that will help eliminate child labour globally.
One of the UN Sustainable Development Goals is to eliminate child labour by 2025 but Mkalipi says the world still seems far from reaching that target.
Our most important issue is that there has got to be clear action that needs to be taken by different countries. It's not going to be easy, but that's what we are aiming for.Thembinkosi Mkalipi, Deputy Director-General - Department of Employment and Labour
Child labour is not as rife as in other parts of Africa but it does take place in different formats.Thembinkosi Mkalipi, Deputy Director-General - Department of Employment and Labour
Any labour that the child does that affects the child's ability to be able to grow as a child, their ability to study, and any work that affects the health and safety of that child becomes child labour, it does not matter where it is performed.Thembinkosi Mkalipi, Deputy Director-General - Department of Employment and Labour
