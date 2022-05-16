Eskom ramps up load shedding to stage 4 on Monday
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has ramped up the level of load shedding from stage 3 to stage 4 due to further loss in generating capacity.
The power cuts will kick in at 5 pm and last until 10 pm on Monday.
"Unit 2 of the Kusile Power Station tripped earlier this afternoon, taking 720MW of generating capacity with it. While this unit has since returned to service, it will slowly load up to full capacity during the night," it said in a statement.
The power utility said it would continue to monitor the situation.
"Eskom would like to remind the public that load shedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid. We therefore urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly especially between 05:00 – 09:00 in the mornings and 16:00 – 22:00 in the evenings."
Eskom had earlier warned it would resort to this depending on the level of breakdowns at the country's power stations.
This article first appeared on EWN
