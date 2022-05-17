DA urges Parliament not to make same mistakes detailed in state capture report





The Democratic Alliance (DA) has cautioned Parliament against repeating the same mistakes that led to the state capture detailed in the Zondo commission report.

Speaking to John Maytham, the party's spokesperson, Siviwe Gwarube, argues that Parliament needs to step up and hold members accountable after letting South Africa down. Scroll up to listen to audio.

The people who are in Parliament need to understand what the role of Parliament is. It's not an extension of the executive, but it is an institution that is there to represent the people of South Africa and, therefore, holding the executive to account. Siviwe Gwarube - Democratic Alliance's national spokesperson

She further argues that forcing Parliament to have a legal opinion confirmed her hypothesis that it does, in fact, have nothing stopping it from setting up its own processes and call for a parliamentary inquiry.

The inquiry would be set up to hold various institutions and individuals accountable and expose things that had previously been held in the dark, Gwarube claims.

What is important here, says the DA, is that Parliament needs to start 'flexing its muscles' because there are a number of things it can do to make sure that the state does not repeat the same mistakes detailed in the Zondo state capture report.

However, for this to happen, a political role is required and Parliament has to make sure the country gets a different outcome this time around.