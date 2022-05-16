Astral Foods reports clucking good results





Astral Foods on Monday reported a 26.5% increase in group revenue to R9.4 billion in the half year to 31 March 2022.

Headline earnings rose 137% to R545.7 million.

The company declared an interim dividend of 790 cents per share, doling out R340 million to shareholders.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Schutte, CEO at Astral Foods (scroll up to listen).

Our volumes are spot on from where we were prior to the hard lockdown… It’s a battle to recover your input costs… especially electricity… and distribution… Chris Schutte, CEO - Astral Food

You have to plan around loadshedding… We have the capacity to slaughter at different times but at a huge price tag… We will manage… But it will have an impact on the price of chicken… Cost drivers are coming at us like a steam train… Chris Schutte, CEO - Astral Food

The problem with our government… the execution is not there! Chris Schutte, CEO - Astral Food

