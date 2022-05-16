Streaming issues? Report here
Sonos launches 'Ray' soundbar in South Africa

16 May 2022 8:18 PM
by Kabous le Roux
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios.

Sonos has launched a new soundbar it calls “Ray”.

It will retail in South Africa for roughly R4000.

A soundbar from an unidentified brand. © tankist276/123rf.com

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios (scroll up to listen to the detailed discussion).




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
