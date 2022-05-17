Sisonke study shows that it helps to get boosted before a COVID wave: Prof Gray





A new study by the Sisonke team shows real world vaccine effectiveness against the Omicron variant

Prof Glenda Gray says the vaccine booster trial shows that getting a booster shot at the right time allows people to have added protection against a new wave

Image: © marinademidiuk/123rf.com

The Sisonke vaccine booster study has shown that is it very beneficial to get a booster shot ahead of a COVID-19 wave, says lead author Professor Glenda Gray.

Earlier this month, the Sisonke team published its latest study on vaccine effectiveness against the Omicron variant in the New England Journal of Medicine.

About 500,000 healthcare workers were vaccinated with a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine when the initial Sisonke trial was launched in mid-February last year.

In November and December last year, nearly 240,000 healthcare workers received their second Johnson & Johnson booster shot, just when the Omicron variant caused the fourth wave in South Africa.

The Sisonke booster study found that a second dose of the J&J jab protected participants from hospitalisations and intensive care unit admissions by up to 82% in the first two months after the second dose compared to unvaccinated individuals.

Prof Gray says the findings should motivate people to get boosted as the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants drive a fifth wave of infections.

"In my view, boosting before waves will continue the protection", says Prof Gray.

This should be an impetus for people to go and get their boosts before winter and as BA.4 and BA.5 increase in our country. Professor Glenda Gray, Lead author of the Sisonke study

RELATED: SA's COVID-19 resurgence driven by Omicron sub-variants, says NICD

Prof Gray says the study also shows that two doses of J&J perform equally well as two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

More importantly, the study provides evidence that vaccines in South Africa are protecting people against severe disease and death, despite some breakthrough infection.

Gray, who's also the CEO of the South African Medical Research Council, says half of SA's population hasn't been vaccinated and many vaccinated people are reluctant to get their booster shots.

She says the government and society at large need double down their efforts to combat COVID-19 fatigue.

In my view, boosting before waves will continue the protection that we saw with both the Pfizer and the J&J vaccines. Professor Glenda Gray, Lead author of the Sisonke study

We were able to deliver the first dose of the J&J vaccine and then we gave the boost to healthcare workers just before the Omicron wave and this showed that the single dose with the boost protected against hospitalisation and severe disease. Professor Glenda Gray, Lead author of the Sisonke study