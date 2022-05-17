Expel white student who urinated on black student's belongings - Maties students





CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosch University students said expelling a student involved in a racially driven incident is the only way to resolve this issue.

A video showing a white student at a male residence, Huis Marais, urinating on a black student’s belongings led to a group of students demonstrating on campus on Sunday.

Students feel the alleged perpetrator should be expelled from the university immediately.

Stellenbosch University has slammed “the destructive, hurtful and racist incident” that played out at one of its residences during the early hours of Sunday morning.

A group of students who demonstrated outside the campus’ Administration B building wants the perpetrator to be taught a lesson.

"We want them to expel the boy, there is evidence showing what he has done," said one student.

Another said an example should be made of the perpetrator.

"Make an example of the boy so that this doesn't happen again".

#StellenboschUniversity students are demonstrating outside the campus' Admin B building following an incident this weekend where a white student urinated on a black students belongings.

This is the video that's been circulated showing a white student urinating on a black student's belongings. He has since been suspended from Stellenbosch University.



This is the video that's been circulated showing a white student urinating on a black student's belongings. He has since been suspended from Stellenbosch University.

Stellenbosch University said that the incident undermined “efforts made towards building inclusive student communities at the campus.

The university said that residence management was informed of the incident on Sunday and immediately reported it to campus management.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Learning and Teaching at the campus, Professor Deresh Ramjugernath, said that all students should have the best possible experience at the university.

"You should never get the feeling that this is not your space, that you own this space within the institution," he said.

University management said that expulsion and criminal charges were not excluded from the possible available options, depending on the investigation’s findings.

