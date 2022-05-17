Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
No more collecting your R350 grant from the Post Office

17 May 2022 8:26 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
SAPO
Grant pay out point
SA Post Office
R350 grant
R350 social relief of distress grant

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to SA Post Office spokesperson Johan Kruger.
  • The SA Post Office will no longer pay out R350 Social Relief of Distress grants from its branches
  • Beneficiaries had to re-apply for the grant last month under a revised system announced by government
  • SA Post Office spokesperson Johan Kruger says grant recipients can get their money paid out at various supermarkets
Picture: pixabay.com

Beneficiaries of the R350 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant can no longer get their money from the Post Office.

They will now only be able to collect it at Pick n Pay, Boxer, Shoprite, Checkers or Usave merchants.

SA Post Office spokesperson Johan Kruger says SRD grant recipients can skip the branch queues and use the money to do their essential shopping after receiving it at a supermarket.

We found that beneficiaries collect their money from the Post Office and then they use it at a supermarket to buy essential goods. So what happens now is that the collection point has moved to supermarkets, which means that we save you a trip and we save you queuing.

Johan Kruger, Communications manager - South African Post Office

There were still lots of people who still came to Post Offices to collect it but we've now stopped that, it's only at the supermarket. po

Johan Kruger, Communications manager - South African Post Office

RELATED: Cosatu blasts govt for 'betraying working class' as millions cut from R350 grant

Last month, the Department of Social Development announced a new round of applications under a revised system for the dispensation of the R350 SRD grant.

Sapo says grant applicants and current beneficiaries can still select the option to collect the grant from the retail stores on the SRD Grant website.

Log on and respond to the security SMS you receive on your phone. You can then include merchants in your application and submit the updated application.

Johan Kruger, Communications manager - South African Post Office

Beneficiaries must have their own cell number to withdraw their grant at supermarkets. If you do not have your own number, it is best get your own SIM card and use that number to apply for your grant. You can also change your cell number on the above website. Beneficiaries will be assisted to reset card pins at the cash pay points. The card can then be used at merchants at ATMs.

Johan Kruger, Communications manager - South African Post Office

According to Kruger, beneficiaries who receive old age, disability or child grants can still collect their grants from any Post Office branch.

He says Sapo is working to improve its services and introduce new offerings, such as the renewal of car licence disks.




