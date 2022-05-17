SA's top coffee chains milking customers for all their data with loyalty schemes





South Africa's coffee shop chains are using loyalty programmes to keep caffeine lovers coming back while milking their personal info.

A recent deep-dive by Business Insider SA's Andrew Thompson reveals that most of the big coffee chains offer thin rewards but have a strong data-mining push.

Thompson compared Vida e Caffè, Mugg & Bean, Seattle, Kauai, Starbucks, and Bootlegger loyalty programmes.

Gone are the days of the dog-eared punch cards used to earn your free cappuccino.

These days, most coffee shop chain stores in South Africa have adopted app-based loyalty programmes for their customers.

He found that the majority of the loyalty schemes offered underwhelming rewards while benefitting from customer data for marketing purposes.

In order to join loyalty programmes most chains require registration details, including your phone number, and some of the terms and conditions often include consenting to spam marketing via SMS and email.

According to Thompson, Seattle Coffee Co is the clear winner in the coffee shop loyalty programme race because they require the least amount of personal information and offer the most customer benefit.

"They're actually the most liberal when it comes to rewards and when it comes to mining of personal information," he tells CapeTalk.

When looking at the spend-to-earn incentives for most of the loyalty programmes, you'll need to buy between 18 and 50 Americano coffees before you get one free.

With Seattle Coffee's reward programme, you'll only need to buy 10 Americanos to get one free.

Seattle's rewards are buy 10 get one free, some of the others on my calculations, you have to buy about 40 coffees to get one free. It's all quite a manipulative world and I don't think the advantage is as pronounced as the companies make us believed. Andrew Thompson, freelance writer - Business Insider SA

These days, what's happened is that - and it's not limited to coffee shops but all the loyalty programmes - you can reward loyalty and encourage customers to keep coming back but you can also mine a lot of data from your customers. Andrew Thompson, freelance writer - Business Insider SA

My dive into this topic revealed that a lot of these guys are actually delivering pretty low rewards for pretty high amounts of data, ranging from birthdays and names, some even request gender and phone numbers, and some have hardwired consent to receive marketing communication. Andrew Thompson, freelance writer - Business Insider SA