SA's top coffee chains milking customers for all their data with loyalty schemes
- South Africa's coffee shop chains are using loyalty programmes to keep caffeine lovers coming back while milking their personal info.
- A recent deep-dive by Business Insider SA's Andrew Thompson reveals that most of the big coffee chains offer thin rewards but have a strong data-mining push.
- Thompson compared Vida e Caffè, Mugg & Bean, Seattle, Kauai, Starbucks, and Bootlegger loyalty programmes.
Gone are the days of the dog-eared punch cards used to earn your free cappuccino.
These days, most coffee shop chain stores in South Africa have adopted app-based loyalty programmes for their customers.
Writer Andrew Thompson recently published a comparison of SA's top coffee shop loyalty apps on Business Insider SA.
Thompson looked at Vida e Caffè, Mugg & Bean, Seattle, Kauai, Starbucks, and Bootlegger loyalty programmes to see which ones offered the most value.
He found that the majority of the loyalty schemes offered underwhelming rewards while benefitting from customer data for marketing purposes.
In order to join loyalty programmes most chains require registration details, including your phone number, and some of the terms and conditions often include consenting to spam marketing via SMS and email.
According to Thompson, Seattle Coffee Co is the clear winner in the coffee shop loyalty programme race because they require the least amount of personal information and offer the most customer benefit.
"They're actually the most liberal when it comes to rewards and when it comes to mining of personal information," he tells CapeTalk.
When looking at the spend-to-earn incentives for most of the loyalty programmes, you'll need to buy between 18 and 50 Americano coffees before you get one free.
With Seattle Coffee's reward programme, you'll only need to buy 10 Americanos to get one free.
Seattle's rewards are buy 10 get one free, some of the others on my calculations, you have to buy about 40 coffees to get one free. It's all quite a manipulative world and I don't think the advantage is as pronounced as the companies make us believed.Andrew Thompson, freelance writer - Business Insider SA
These days, what's happened is that - and it's not limited to coffee shops but all the loyalty programmes - you can reward loyalty and encourage customers to keep coming back but you can also mine a lot of data from your customers.Andrew Thompson, freelance writer - Business Insider SA
My dive into this topic revealed that a lot of these guys are actually delivering pretty low rewards for pretty high amounts of data, ranging from birthdays and names, some even request gender and phone numbers, and some have hardwired consent to receive marketing communication.Andrew Thompson, freelance writer - Business Insider SA
It's shifted far from the days when you become loyal to your one coffee shop because of the punch cards, and now it's sort of a much bigger ecosystem.Andrew Thompson, freelance writer - Business Insider SA
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_132218682_mock-up-with-a-cup-of-coffee-a-glass-is-on-the-table-in-a-cafe-selling-coffee-in-the-background-coff.html?vti=lnlc9d3pd2t4pzvw4j-1-4
More from Lifestyle
Local doctor pens second tell-all book on tales from the emergency frontline
Aubrey Masango talks to Dr Anne Biccard about her latest second book, Holding My Breath – Further Exploits of an ER Doctor.Read More
How to legally approach being involved in a vehicle accident
Insurance law expert Kirstie Haslam, speaking on Lunch with Pippa Hudson, shares legal advice on how to stay on the right side of the law when involved in a car accident.Read More
Sonos launches 'Ray' soundbar in South Africa
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
Plastic as a potential energy source: waste of time or fuel of possibilities?
Lester Kiewit speaks to Unisa senior researcher: process synthesis Dr Baraka Celestin Sempuga on converting plastic waste into an energy source.Read More
Heard about the benefits of hippotherapy? (It's nothing to do with hippos)
Clarence Ford speaks to Patricia Hart of Southern Suburbs Hippotherapy about the benefits of equine-assisted therapy.Read More
Veteran gospel artist Deborah Fraser has passed away
The family has requested privacy and time to process the loss of the well-known musician.Read More
Barry wins Zonta Prize for Female Filmmaker at International Short Film Festival
Using only a cellphone and her wheelchair to get around, the Gqeberha filmmaker has won a top international award for her short film A Camera On My Lap.Read More
SA Navy band plays for pads in Simons Town
Zain Johnson spoke to Esther Le Roux, the team leader of the community website Simonstown.com. The SA Navy band and the Simons Town community came together to raise funds to buy sanitary towels for girls who can't afford them.Read More
Social media react to Kendrick Lamar's latest offering
Kendrick Lamar has been dubbed the voice of a generation by some and in his latest album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers he takes a vulnerable approach to talk about his many battles.Read More