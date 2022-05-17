It's a binge-fest! Disney+ launches in Mzansi, bringing your favourite shows

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:50
Museum Day
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Storm Janse Van Rensburg
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Local doctor pens second tell-all book on tales from the emergency frontline Aubrey Masango talks to Dr Anne Biccard about her latest second book, Holding My Breath – Further Exploits of an ER Doctor. 17 May 2022 10:34 AM
'Eskom misleads us a lot, there isn’t much put aside for maintenance' Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Adil Nchabeleng. 17 May 2022 10:24 AM
Crucial job scheme grinds to a halt, forestry department cancels huge tender DA shadow minister for environment, forestry and fisheries Dave Bryant speaks about job-creating projects falling by the wayside. 17 May 2022 9:21 AM
View all Local
DA urges Parliament not to make same mistakes detailed in state capture report Speaking to John Maytham, the DA's Siviwe Gwarube argues that Parliament needs to step up and hold members accountable after letti... 17 May 2022 6:22 AM
Malema: Zondo used state capture inquiry to advance certain faction within ANC Malema addressed the media at the party's head office in Johannesburg on Monday. 16 May 2022 4:11 PM
The Bible says we must ask for the land back, says struggle icon Dr Allan Boesak Presenter Clarence Ford chats to anti-apartheid activist Allan Boesak. 16 May 2022 1:39 PM
View all Politics
Sonos launches 'Ray' soundbar in South Africa The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios. 16 May 2022 8:18 PM
Astral Foods reports clucking good results The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Schutte, CEO at Astral Foods. 16 May 2022 8:03 PM
South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) puts Ubank under curatorship The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stuart Theobald, a financial analyst and the Chairperson at Intellidex. 16 May 2022 7:38 PM
View all Business
SA's top coffee chains milking customers for all their data with loyalty schemes Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Andrew Thompson, a freelance writer at Business Insider SA. 17 May 2022 10:30 AM
How to legally approach being involved in a vehicle accident Insurance law expert Kirstie Haslam, speaking on Lunch with Pippa Hudson, shares legal advice on how to stay on the right side of... 17 May 2022 6:32 AM
Plastic as a potential energy source: waste of time or fuel of possibilities? Lester Kiewit speaks to Unisa senior researcher: process synthesis Dr Baraka Celestin Sempuga on converting plastic waste into an... 16 May 2022 12:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
WP Rugby still under administration and on the hunt for an equity partner - Sonn Presenter Clarence Ford chats to Crispin Sonn, the chairperson of Western Province Professional Rugby. 16 May 2022 12:25 PM
Gauteng police confirm Springbok's Jantjies has been released on R1000 bail World cup winning Springbok and former Lions flyhalf was released on R1000 bail after allegedly damaging property belonging to an... 15 May 2022 6:44 PM
Springbok’s Jantjies arrested for malicious damage to property on a flight Gauteng police said they arrested him for damaging property on a flight and he was escorted off the plane by law enforcement offic... 15 May 2022 3:02 PM
View all Sport
It's a binge-fest! Disney+ launches in Mzansi, bringing your favourite shows Bongani Bingwa speaks to the senior vice-president/general manager at The Walt Disney Company Africa, Christine Service, for more... 17 May 2022 7:55 AM
Singer Whaden Johannes takes over CapeTalk airwaves spinning 80s and 90s hits Every Saturday from 10am, tune in as our weekly guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 13 May 2022 4:40 PM
'After dad passed, we made a pact we'd never let each other go' - Ashur Petersen Sara-Jayne King speaks to entertainer Ashur Petersen, son of singer Madeegha Anders and the late theatre legend Taliep Petersen. 9 May 2022 10:25 AM
View all Entertainment
SA calls for concrete commitments in fight against child labour Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Thembinkosi Mkalipi from the Department of Labour. 16 May 2022 3:31 PM
The Dis-Chem Foundation assists NPO home for disabled adults with R180k donation CapeTalk’s John Maytham joins The Dis-Chem Foundation as they revisit Turfhall Cheshire Home - a care facility for disabled adult... 16 May 2022 3:14 PM
Calling a colleague 'bald' is now a form of harassment (in the UK at least) Clarence Ford speaks to employment lawyer Jacqui Reed about the bald British man who sued his employer for sexual harassment. 16 May 2022 12:46 PM
View all World
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
SA's Biovac pushing on with Pfizer vaccine plans despite falling demand The Money Show interviews Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of the Biovac Institute. 10 May 2022 9:31 PM
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
View all Africa
'Eskom misleads us a lot, there isn’t much put aside for maintenance' Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Adil Nchabeleng. 17 May 2022 10:24 AM
Sonos launches 'Ray' soundbar in South Africa The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios. 16 May 2022 8:18 PM
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: We're rebuilding lives and livelihoods after the floods President Cyril Ramaphosa says in his weekly newsletter that the departments of home affairs, health and social development have b... 16 May 2022 7:40 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

It's a binge-fest! Disney+ launches in Mzansi, bringing your favourite shows

17 May 2022 7:55 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
The Kardashians
Disney Africa
Disney+

Bongani Bingwa speaks to the senior vice-president/general manager at The Walt Disney Company Africa, Christine Service, for more on everything you can expect.

It will be a binge-fest for _Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic _andStar from today as Disney+ officially launches in Mzansi.

South Africans will be able to watch more than 1,000 movies and more than 1,500 series from the streaming service. The services will give viewers the chance to watch 4k video quality for select titles.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to the senior vice-president/general manager at The Walt Disney Company Africa, Christine Service, for more on everything you can expect.

We have a wealth of general entertainment content shows like 'The Kardashians' and 'Grey's Anatomy'. We have lots of brand new shows that people might have heard of from the US. We have all the Marvel movies, all the Disney movies, and all the Pixar movies.

Christine Service, Senior vice-president, general manager - The Walt Disney Company Africa

We aim to deliver the best we can when it comes to the quality of the video and user experience. So if you have the right device then you can get the content in 4k quality.

Christine Service, Senior vice-president, general manager - The Walt Disney Company Africa

Listen to the full interview below:


This article first appeared on 702 : It's a binge-fest! Disney+ launches in Mzansi, bringing your favourite shows




17 May 2022 7:55 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
The Kardashians
Disney Africa
Disney+

More from Entertainment

Singer Whaden Johannes takes over CapeTalk airwaves spinning 80s and 90s hits

13 May 2022 4:40 PM

Every Saturday from 10am, tune in as our weekly guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'After dad passed, we made a pact we'd never let each other go' - Ashur Petersen

9 May 2022 10:25 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to entertainer Ashur Petersen, son of singer Madeegha Anders and the late theatre legend Taliep Petersen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It's like looking in the mirror! Celebrity moms and daughters who look alike

6 May 2022 1:13 PM

This Mother's Day we celebrate these gorgeous moms and daughters who look so much alike.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

8 movies to celebrate mom on the 8th, this Mother's Day

6 May 2022 10:32 AM

Snuggle up with mum this Sunday 8 May and celebrate her with these wonderful movies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

This Sunday, tune in for #AnHourWith local talent Melissa de Vries

6 May 2022 8:51 AM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'You're the best': 5 Mother’s Day gifts for under R100

5 May 2022 5:18 PM

While we would all love to buy our mums the world to show them how much they mean to us, sometimes we need to show our love without breaking the bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TV Presenter Anzél Rabie shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday

29 April 2022 8:21 AM

Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cotton Fest – A love affair for creatives

26 April 2022 1:30 PM

Maki Molapo attended her first Cotton Fest and this is what she had to say about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA funnyman 'The Napsta' takes clean comedy style to the global stage

22 April 2022 7:55 AM

John Maytham chats to comedian Napoleon Masinga, better known as 'The Napsta'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Netflix has to go back to the drawing board after shares and subscribers drop'

21 April 2022 7:47 AM

John Maytham chats to news producer Stephan Lombard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Eskom misleads us a lot, there isn’t much put aside for maintenance'

Business Opinion Local

Sisonke study shows that it helps to get boosted before a COVID wave: Prof Gray

Local

DA urges Parliament not to make same mistakes detailed in state capture report

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Carl Niehaus could incriminate himself if he takes the stand, lawyer tells court

17 May 2022 10:24 AM

WC's Winde says cabinet changes will add new momentum to his administration

17 May 2022 9:56 AM

WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma corruption case returns to court

17 May 2022 9:49 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA