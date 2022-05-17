It's a binge-fest! Disney+ launches in Mzansi, bringing your favourite shows
It will be a binge-fest for _Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic _andStar from today as Disney+ officially launches in Mzansi.
South Africans will be able to watch more than 1,000 movies and more than 1,500 series from the streaming service. The services will give viewers the chance to watch 4k video quality for select titles.
Bongani Bingwa speaks to the senior vice-president/general manager at The Walt Disney Company Africa, Christine Service, for more on everything you can expect.
We have a wealth of general entertainment content shows like 'The Kardashians' and 'Grey's Anatomy'. We have lots of brand new shows that people might have heard of from the US. We have all the Marvel movies, all the Disney movies, and all the Pixar movies.Christine Service, Senior vice-president, general manager - The Walt Disney Company Africa
We aim to deliver the best we can when it comes to the quality of the video and user experience. So if you have the right device then you can get the content in 4k quality.Christine Service, Senior vice-president, general manager - The Walt Disney Company Africa
Listen to the full interview below:
This article first appeared on 702 : It's a binge-fest! Disney+ launches in Mzansi, bringing your favourite shows
