Alien invasion: The battle to rid SA of water-sapping alien trees





- Alien trees have been invading mountainous areas across the country

- Researchers conducted a water study, to try and estimate how alien trees affect the water supply system in the Western Cape

Aliens are taking over South Africa.

Alien trees that is, and according to Dr Alanna Rebelo, senior researcher at the Agricultural Research Council, it's a problem that has a huge impact on the local environment, particularly in the water-sparce, Western Cape.

Did you know that one eucalyptus tree can suck up between 200 and 1000 litres of water per day?

Researchers at the University of Cape Town, the University of Stellenbosch, and the Agricultural Research Council conducted a hydrological study, to try and estimate how alien trees affect streamflow in four small mountain catchments above some of Cape Town’s major dams.

Dr Rebelo says removing alien vegetation is a win-win situation:

They impact biodiversity negatively, they increase fire risk and in removing them we also create jobs. Dr Alanna Rebelo, Senior researcher - Agricultural Research Council

Rebelo says it such a pressing issue that investment is needed to fund research into the impact of alien vegetation growing in South Africa.

To get more investment you need evidence. Dr Alanna Rebelo, Senior researcher - Agricultural Research Council

We used very fine-scale hydrological modeling, coupled with remote sensing to be able to look at exactly how much more water these trees are using than the baseline vegetation. Dr Alanna Rebelo, Senior researcher - Agricultural Research Council

It's not the fact that they are alien or invasive that makes them use more water, Rebelo explains but rather the fact that they are trees as opposed to shrubland.

When you change from a shrubland, which is relatively low biomass to a tree-covered landscape, the amount of water that gets used increases dramatically. Dr Alanna Rebelo, Senior researcher - Agricultural Research Council

We've been able to quantify exactly what that is and the impact of that on the Western Cape water supply system. Dr Alanna Rebelo, Senior researcher - Agricultural Research Council