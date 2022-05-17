Crucial job scheme grinds to a halt, forestry department cancels huge tender





Farmworkers at the Oak Valley farm. Picture: @oakvalleywines/Twitter

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it's concerned that a number of crucial job-creating schemes are falling by the wayside.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment has reportedly canceled a tender recently with 605 bids, worth R4,6bn (over three years) relating to the clearing of alien vegetation.

The job schemes, which formed part of government's flagship environmental public employment projects, were important, both in terms of providing jobs to unskilled workers, and supporting the local environment.

They included workers clearing alien vegetation, carrying out fire protection and rehabilitating beaches and wetlands.

Dave Bryant, DA shadow minister for environment, forestry and fisheries joined CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto on Tuesday.

We have been given assurances by (department spokesperson) Mr Modise that these projects will be funded by the end of this financial year. Dave Bryant, DA shadow minister - Environment forestry and fisheries

The thing that's important for us to remember, is that these EPWP jobs are effectively short-term jobs. Dave Bryant, DA shadow minister - Environment forestry and fisheries

Part of the conversation we should be having is whether or not government should be prioritising proper jobs for individuals... Dave Bryant, DA shadow minister - Environment forestry and fisheries

Not only for the sustainability of the programme but for job security and career progression for the individuals involved. Dave Bryant, DA shadow minister - Environment forestry and fisheries

RELATED:Alien invasion: The battle to rid SA of water-sapping alien trees