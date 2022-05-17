Crucial job scheme grinds to a halt, forestry department cancels huge tender
The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it's concerned that a number of crucial job-creating schemes are falling by the wayside.
The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment has reportedly canceled a tender recently with 605 bids, worth R4,6bn (over three years) relating to the clearing of alien vegetation.
The job schemes, which formed part of government's flagship environmental public employment projects, were important, both in terms of providing jobs to unskilled workers, and supporting the local environment.
They included workers clearing alien vegetation, carrying out fire protection and rehabilitating beaches and wetlands.
Dave Bryant, DA shadow minister for environment, forestry and fisheries joined CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto on Tuesday.
We have been given assurances by (department spokesperson) Mr Modise that these projects will be funded by the end of this financial year.Dave Bryant, DA shadow minister - Environment forestry and fisheries
The thing that's important for us to remember, is that these EPWP jobs are effectively short-term jobs.Dave Bryant, DA shadow minister - Environment forestry and fisheries
Part of the conversation we should be having is whether or not government should be prioritising proper jobs for individuals...Dave Bryant, DA shadow minister - Environment forestry and fisheries
Not only for the sustainability of the programme but for job security and career progression for the individuals involved.Dave Bryant, DA shadow minister - Environment forestry and fisheries
RELATED:Alien invasion: The battle to rid SA of water-sapping alien trees
More from Local
Local doctor pens second tell-all book on tales from the emergency frontline
Aubrey Masango talks to Dr Anne Biccard about her latest second book, Holding My Breath – Further Exploits of an ER Doctor.Read More
'Eskom misleads us a lot, there isn’t much put aside for maintenance'
Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Adil Nchabeleng.Read More
Alien invasion: The battle to rid SA of water-sapping alien trees
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Alanna Rebelo, senior researcher at the Agricultural Research Council about alien vegetation in SA.Read More
Ramaphosa surrounded by mediocre individuals 'comes across as mediocre himself'
Cosatu national spokesperson Sizwe Pamla and Daily Maverick associate editor Brooks Spector react to the planned 100-metre flag that will cost R22 million.Read More
No more collecting your R350 grant from the Post Office
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to SA Post Office spokesperson Johan Kruger.Read More
Sisonke study shows that it helps to get boosted before a COVID wave: Prof Gray
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the lead author and co-principal investigator on the Sisonke study, Professor Glenda Gray.Read More
Expel white student who urinated on black student's belongings - Maties students
A video showing a white student at a male residence, Huis Marais, urinating on a black student’s belongings led to a group of students demonstrating on campus on Sunday.Read More
DA urges Parliament not to make same mistakes detailed in state capture report
Speaking to John Maytham, the DA's Siviwe Gwarube argues that Parliament needs to step up and hold members accountable after letting South Africa down.Read More
Stellies suspends student for urinating on another student's belongings
Sasco said would not accept anything less than the expulsion of the perpetrator.Read More