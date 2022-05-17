Student in urinating incident could face criminal charges, says chancellor





Stellenbosch University chancellor Edwin Cameron says criminal charges are not off the table after an allegedly racist incident at the institution

A white student allegedly broke into a black student's room at Huis Marais residence and urinated on his belongings

The white student was suspended on Monday and the university has since launched an investigation

There are growing calls for the alleged perpetrator to be expelled despite an apology video circulating online

Image: Stellenbosch University

Stellenbosch University chancellor Edwin Cameron says criminal charges could arise from the urinating incident that has sparked fresh allegations of racism at the institution.

The university is investigating a video showing a white student urinating on a black student’s belongings at the Huis Marais male residence.

The alleged perpetrator has been suspended pending the final outcome of the university's probe.

In a statement issued on Monday, the university condemned the "destructive, hurtful and racist incident".

A video of the alleged perpetrator apologising to his fellow res mates has also been circulating online, however, the chancellor says an apology alone will not cut it.

Given the history of racism allegations at the institution, Cameron says there needs to be a "formalised response" to the incident, which he describes as shameful, disgusting and disturbing.

He states that the white student who urinated on his peer's belonging could potentially be charged with crimen injuria.

It is possible for criminal charges to arise out of the kind of gross humiliation of another person's dignity, the criminal offence of crimen injuria - which you can do through words or actions. So there may well be circumstances in which the NPA could charge this student, notwithstanding his apology. Edwin Cameron, Chancellor of Stellenbosch University

Cameron says the university's disciplinary process must be allowed to unfold and the students involved must be allowed to be heard during that process.

The former Constitutional Court justice will officially be installed as the 15th chancellor of Stellenbosch University on Wednesday.

He says the occasion will be used as a day of "remembrance, regret, grief and hanging our heads in shame as we look forward to treading a better path in the future."

What happened was a grievous egregious, disgusting, disturbing infraction of the other student's dignity as a fellow student and human being and a Stellenboscher, but it also enacts our past and I think that's why I hang my head in shame. Edwin Cameron, Chancellor of Stellenbosch University

To urinate on another person's belongings in their private space, to address them demeaningly as 'boy' when challenged, all of that reenacts the terrible things from our past. Edwin Cameron, Chancellor of Stellenbosch University

You don't run away from something as momentous as the reenactment of a history of racial degradation, humiliation, and subordination... just with an apology... I have no doubt that the university will have a process. Edwin Cameron, Chancellor of Stellenbosch University

The retired judge and activist chats to CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit about the incident at the university, his views on post-apartheid race relations, the sentencing framework in South Africa, and the prison system.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio above.