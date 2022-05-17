Elon Musk’s mom is making her own waves with historic Sports Illustrated cover





Maye Musk has made Sports Illustrated history as the oldest cover girl of their Swimsuit issue

Barbs Wire correspondent Barbara Friedman says the 74-year-old is changing the narrative around aging women

Image screengrab: @mayemusk/Instagram

Step aside Elon, it's your mom's time to shine.

Maye Musk is making her own waves after gracing a historic cover of Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit edition.

The long-time model and mother to Tesla executive Elon Musk is the oldest woman to be on the cover of the magazine’s popular annual issue.

"It’s about time!", the supermodel, writer, and speaker wrote on Instagram.

Musk joins fellow cover girls Kim Kardashian, Ciara, and Yumi Nu on the 2022 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

Her cover was shot on a beach in Belize where she rocks a ruffled one-piece swimsuit by Colombian designer Maygel Coronel.

"She's definitely trying to change the conversation on aging and a lot of women are," says Barbs Wire correspondent Barbara Friedman.

FINALLY... YOUR 2022 COVER QUEENS! https://t.co/KTz5tWUK11 — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) May 16, 2022

For men, it's very acceptable to be the silver fox... but women become invisible. That is the narrative we live in in this society. Barbara Friedman, correspondent - Barbs Wire