Elon Musk’s mom is making her own waves with historic Sports Illustrated cover
- Maye Musk has made Sports Illustrated history as the oldest cover girl of their Swimsuit issue
- Barbs Wire correspondent Barbara Friedman says the 74-year-old is changing the narrative around aging women
Step aside Elon, it's your mom's time to shine.
Maye Musk is making her own waves after gracing a historic cover of Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit edition.
The long-time model and mother to Tesla executive Elon Musk is the oldest woman to be on the cover of the magazine’s popular annual issue.
"It’s about time!", the supermodel, writer, and speaker wrote on Instagram.
Musk joins fellow cover girls Kim Kardashian, Ciara, and Yumi Nu on the 2022 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.
Her cover was shot on a beach in Belize where she rocks a ruffled one-piece swimsuit by Colombian designer Maygel Coronel.
"She's definitely trying to change the conversation on aging and a lot of women are," says Barbs Wire correspondent Barbara Friedman.
FINALLY... YOUR 2022 COVER QUEENS! https://t.co/KTz5tWUK11— Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) May 16, 2022
For men, it's very acceptable to be the silver fox... but women become invisible. That is the narrative we live in in this society.Barbara Friedman, correspondent - Barbs Wire
I say hats off to Elon Musk’s mom!Barbara Friedman, correspondent - Barbs Wire
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CdoF7YpLbRH/
More from World
SA calls for concrete commitments in fight against child labour
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Thembinkosi Mkalipi from the Department of Labour.Read More
The Dis-Chem Foundation assists NPO home for disabled adults with R180k donation
CapeTalk’s John Maytham joins The Dis-Chem Foundation as they revisit Turfhall Cheshire Home - a care facility for disabled adults.Read More
Calling a colleague 'bald' is now a form of harassment (in the UK at least)
Clarence Ford speaks to employment lawyer Jacqui Reed about the bald British man who sued his employer for sexual harassment.Read More
Teen 'deliberately drove to Buffalo to kill black people' in US mass shooting
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the news making headlines around the world.Read More
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks
This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization.Read More
EXPLAINER: Overturning Wade vs Roe ruling could set the U.S back by decades
The U.S Supreme Court is mulling overturning its findings on its landmark Roe v Wade ruling - a 1973 case that paved the way for women's reproductive rights across the country.Read More
Thailand gives away a million dagga trees to promote it as 'household crop'
The catch is that growers who receive free plants must produce medical-grade dagga for medicinal purposes.Read More
'Morally wrong, extremely foolish' to ban Donald Trump from Twitter – Elon Musk
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Israel flight fright as passengers sent chilling pics of plane crash
Nine people have been arrested over the incident which played out onboard an Israeli aircraft bound for Turkey.Read More
More from Lifestyle
'Funeral cover loophole allows addition of unrelated people to be killed'
Frank Magwegwe (Sanlam Wealth Solutions) on why it's relatively easy to add an unrelated person to a funeral policy.Read More
Middle-income earners blow 80% of their salary within 5 days - FNB
Bruce Whitfield interviews Raj Makanjee, CEO of FNB Retail, and personal finance journalist Maya Fisher-French.Read More
Businesses have to 'cannibalise' their old ways to have a future
Mike Sharman discusses 'Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo', follow-up to his debut book 'The Best Dick'.Read More
Grocery delivery race heats up, Pick n Pay partners with Takealot (Mr D)
The Money Show talks to CEO Pieter Boone about Pick n Pay's strong results and 'bold' new strategic plan.Read More
[HISTORY] KOEsister or KOEKsister… both are delicious, but which do you prefer?
Lester Kiewit interviews Rudolph Boraine, a history graduate at the University of Pretoria.Read More
Local doctor pens second tell-all book on tales from the emergency frontline
Aubrey Masango talks to Dr Anne Biccard about her latest second book, Holding My Breath – Further Exploits of an ER Doctor.Read More
SA's top coffee chains milking customers for all their data with loyalty schemes
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Andrew Thompson, a freelance writer at Business Insider SA.Read More
How to legally approach being involved in a vehicle accident
Insurance law expert Kirstie Haslam, speaking on Lunch with Pippa Hudson, shares legal advice on how to stay on the right side of the law when involved in a car accident.Read More
Sonos launches 'Ray' soundbar in South Africa
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios.Read More