Most guns used in Cape Flats killings 'can be traced back to legal owners'





Former Western Cape top cop Jeremy Vearey believes South Africa should relook legal firearm ownership in the country

Vearey says most guns used in illegal activities on the Cape Flats were once lawfully registered but found their way onto the streets

It has been revealed that there were over 400 mass shooting cases in the Western Cape between June 2019 and December 2021

Reviewing gun ownership rights in South Africa is central to tackling the availability of illegal firearms on the Cape Flats, argues former Western Cape head of detectives Jeremy Vearey.

Vearey says that most of the guns used to commit crimes on the Cape Flats, including deadly mass shootings, can be traced back to the legal ownership process.

In my experience in the past, many of these guns - mass incidents or gang violence - were born of legal owners... how they get into the hands whoever is another question entirely. Jeremy Vearey, member - Gun Free SA

"We critically need to look at whether firearm owners are responsible with their ownership," says Vearey, who's now a member and supporter of the lobby group Gun Free SA.

The ex-top cop says he's returning to civil society in a bid to protect South African communities from ongoing gun violence.

It has been revealed that there were more than 400 mass shooting cases in the Western Cape between June 2019 and December last year.

Police define a mass shooting as an incident in which three or more people are shot.

There have been several mass shootings in Khayelitsha in recent months across areas such as Site C, Mandela Park, Enkanini and Endlovini informal settlements.

Vearey says past investigations have shown that many of the guns used to commit crime were once registered firearms but were lost by the owners.

He says this is often due to negligence and corrupt practices among cops or within the licencing process.

The issue is that the guns that kill our people on the Cape Flats were at one stage guns that were part of the legal ownership process by a minority of people in this country. Jeremy Vearey, Member - Gun Free SA

The ultimate effect of it either being lost out of their possession by criminal means, negligence, or otherwise.. is the death of us on the Cape Flats and what happens in Khayelitsha. Jeremy Vearey, Member - Gun Free SA