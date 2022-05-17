Most guns used in Cape Flats killings 'can be traced back to legal owners'
- Former Western Cape top cop Jeremy Vearey believes South Africa should relook legal firearm ownership in the country
- Vearey says most guns used in illegal activities on the Cape Flats were once lawfully registered but found their way onto the streets
- It has been revealed that there were over 400 mass shooting cases in the Western Cape between June 2019 and December 2021
Reviewing gun ownership rights in South Africa is central to tackling the availability of illegal firearms on the Cape Flats, argues former Western Cape head of detectives Jeremy Vearey.
Vearey says that most of the guns used to commit crimes on the Cape Flats, including deadly mass shootings, can be traced back to the legal ownership process.
In my experience in the past, many of these guns - mass incidents or gang violence - were born of legal owners... how they get into the hands whoever is another question entirely.Jeremy Vearey, member - Gun Free SA
"We critically need to look at whether firearm owners are responsible with their ownership," says Vearey, who's now a member and supporter of the lobby group Gun Free SA.
The ex-top cop says he's returning to civil society in a bid to protect South African communities from ongoing gun violence.
RELATED: 'We've lost trust in SAPS', says Manenberg mom who's fed up with gang violence
It has been revealed that there were more than 400 mass shooting cases in the Western Cape between June 2019 and December last year.
Police define a mass shooting as an incident in which three or more people are shot.
There have been several mass shootings in Khayelitsha in recent months across areas such as Site C, Mandela Park, Enkanini and Endlovini informal settlements.
RELATED: 'Mass shootings are becoming the norm' - Khayelitsha Development Forum
Vearey says past investigations have shown that many of the guns used to commit crime were once registered firearms but were lost by the owners.
He says this is often due to negligence and corrupt practices among cops or within the licencing process.
The issue is that the guns that kill our people on the Cape Flats were at one stage guns that were part of the legal ownership process by a minority of people in this country.Jeremy Vearey, Member - Gun Free SA
The ultimate effect of it either being lost out of their possession by criminal means, negligence, or otherwise.. is the death of us on the Cape Flats and what happens in Khayelitsha.Jeremy Vearey, Member - Gun Free SA
Source : Twitter
More from Local
'Funeral cover loophole allows addition of unrelated people to be killed'
Frank Magwegwe (Sanlam Wealth Solutions) on why it's relatively easy to add an unrelated person to a funeral policy.Read More
Middle-income earners blow 80% of their salary within 5 days - FNB
Bruce Whitfield interviews Raj Makanjee, CEO of FNB Retail, and personal finance journalist Maya Fisher-French.Read More
Stellenbosch University probes another alleged racist incident
It's emerged that offensive remarks were allegedly made towards a black female student during an event organised by the Law faculty last week Thursday.Read More
Grocery delivery race heats up, Pick n Pay partners with Takealot (Mr D)
The Money Show talks to CEO Pieter Boone about Pick n Pay's strong results and 'bold' new strategic plan.Read More
Stellenbosch University student opens criminal case over urinating incident
First year Agricultural Business Management student Babalo Ndwayana also wants first year Law student, Theuns du Toit, expelled.Read More
Another day, another round of load shedding: Stage 3 from 5pm to 10pm on Tuesday
On Monday, the power utility announced stage 4 load shedding after CEO Andre de Ruyter said the power grid remained vulnerable as they struggled to bring its generating units back to service.Read More
SA to donate R350 million to Cuba - 7 times the amount initially reported
The donation was initially set at R50 million, says DA's Ashor Sarupen, a much lower amount that nevertheless caused an uproar when it was announced.Read More
Gift of the Givers co-founder Zorah Sooliman graduates with master's degree
Her husband Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, who is the director and co-founder of the foundation, was seen celebrating her graduation with her and said he is so proud of her achievement.Read More
Student in urinating incident could face criminal charges, says chancellor
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Stellenbosch University chancellor and former Constitutional Court Justice Edwin Cameron.Read More