WC housing crisis is deepening, housing list backlog not shifting - expert

With over half a million applicants in the Western Cape waiting for housing, Lester Kiewit asks whether small-scale private rentals can start to address the massive backlog.

He is joined by Zama Mgwatyu, program manager at Development Action Group (DAG) and Anthea Houston, CEO at Communicare which manages over 3 000 rental units in Cape Town.

Mgwatyu says there are a range of densification options that should be supported by government:

Someone says, instead of building shacks at the back of my house, I want to densify and building formal rental buildings, that's a form of densification. Zama Mgwatyu, Program Manager - Development Action Group

In most situations, you see overcrowding because people are looking for amenities. Zama Mgwatyu, Program Manager - Development Action Group

How do you start to identify pockets of land in areas where there are social amenities. Zama Mgwatyu, Program Manager - Development Action Group

On average, Western Cape residents will wait at least 15 years before they are allocated housing.

Communicare's Anthea Houston says government needs to create an environment in which more people get engaged in housing delivery if we are to solve the housing crisis.

We need lots of players in this space offering a range of products. Anthea Houston, CEO - Communicare

The housing crisis in the Western Cape is deepening, we have not been shifting the backlog. Anthea Houston, CEO - Communicare

Mgwatyu adds that government can help ease the crisis by minimising red tape, for example simplifying building plans which would allow private individuals to legally build rental stock on their properties.

