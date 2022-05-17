Zuma corruption case postponed pending outcome of SCA ruling on special plea
JOHANNESBURG - The corruption case against former President Jacob Zuma has been postponed pending the outcome of his efforts to appeal the High Court's ruling on his special plea.
Zuma approached Supreme Court of Appeal Judge President Mandisa Maya last month in the hopes of getting her to reconsider his application for leave to appeal the High Court's dismissal of his special plea.
This after two appeal judges initially refused it out of hand.
His corruption trial had been postponed until Tuesday pending a decision from Maya but the court heard that one was still outstanding.
The State's Advocate Billy downer told the court they were still waiting for a decision.
"I checked with the registrar of the SCA twice and it is confirmed that there is no result yet from the SCA in respect of the Section 17 (2)(F) application of Mr Zuma’s. The last message I received from the registrar was that it was on its way to the president. The reason for the delay is unclear to me," Downer said.
The case has now been postponed again, this time to 1 August.
WATCH: Zuma corruption case postponed
This article first appeared on EWN : Zuma corruption case postponed pending outcome of SCA ruling on special plea
