[HISTORY] KOEsister or KOEKsister… both are delicious, but which do you prefer?
Koeksister and koesister… mouth-wateringly delicious, but which do you prefer?
Both are deep-fried dough drenched in sugary syrup while they are still hot, and both have deep cultural significance for different communities.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Rudolph Boraine, a history graduate at the University of Pretoria (scroll up to listen).
Boraine went into much detail, explaining the origin and differences between the Dutch twisted koeksister and the Cape Malay koesister.
Koeksisters are syrupy, and associated with white Afrikaans culture, while the Cape Malay koesister has a sweet and spicy taste.
“I had quite a few koeksisters and koesisters,” said Boraine.
“Both are very delicious.”
Food is a fundamental part of cultural history and South Africa has a rich cultural diversity… It’s important to showcase these symbols… that testifies to the South African cultural diversity…Rudolph Boraine, History graduate - University of Pretoria
The Cape Malay koesister has middle eastern roots… The Afrikaner koeksister has origins in Europe… There was also an influence on the koeksister by the Cape Malay people…Rudolph Boraine, History graduate - University of Pretoria
There are areas in Pretoria… where you can get a proper koesister…Rudolph Boraine, History graduate - University of Pretoria
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_149214023_traditional-south-african-sweet-koeksisters-covered-in-syrup-isolated-in-a-polystyrene-tray-on-white.html?vti=n3vayaqfo3ztw0kmo0-1-3
