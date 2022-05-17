SA to donate R350 million to Cuba - 7 times the amount initially reported
The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants officials from the International Relations and Cooperation Department (Dirco) to explain why South Africa is to donate R350 million to Cuba.
The donation was initially set at R50 million, says DA's Ashor Sarupen, a much lower amount that nevertheless caused an uproar when it was announced.
RELATED: SA is employing Cuban educators to teach our teachers – they earn R800 000/year
“The DA intends to ask in this committee why the department chose to donate such a large amount of money when South Africa is struggling financially and government debt is through the roof and public services are failing,” said Sarupen.
Cuba ($9478) is considerably richer, per capita, than South Africa ($6979).
“I find it bizarre that the state can rapidly release money for Cuba,” he said.
“But when it comes to KwaZulu-Natal, we’re told it’s tied up in red tape. It’s critically important that Parliament deals with this.”
RELATED: 'SANDF deteriorates - yet we spend R1bn on Cuban mechanics. We have mechanics!'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_160693036_waving-colorful-flag-of-cuba-and-national-flag-of-south-africa-macro.html?vti=m3gdkj1apqkb56kfb6-1-31
'Funeral cover loophole allows addition of unrelated people to be killed'
Frank Magwegwe (Sanlam Wealth Solutions) on why it's relatively easy to add an unrelated person to a funeral policy.Read More
Middle-income earners blow 80% of their salary within 5 days - FNB
Bruce Whitfield interviews Raj Makanjee, CEO of FNB Retail, and personal finance journalist Maya Fisher-French.Read More
Grocery delivery race heats up, Pick n Pay partners with Takealot (Mr D)
The Money Show talks to CEO Pieter Boone about Pick n Pay's strong results and 'bold' new strategic plan.Read More
Another day, another round of load shedding: Stage 3 from 5pm to 10pm on Tuesday
On Monday, the power utility announced stage 4 load shedding after CEO Andre de Ruyter said the power grid remained vulnerable as they struggled to bring its generating units back to service.Read More
