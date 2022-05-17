SA to donate R350 million to Cuba - 7 times the amount initially reported





The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants officials from the International Relations and Cooperation Department (Dirco) to explain why South Africa is to donate R350 million to Cuba.

The donation was initially set at R50 million, says DA's Ashor Sarupen, a much lower amount that nevertheless caused an uproar when it was announced.

“The DA intends to ask in this committee why the department chose to donate such a large amount of money when South Africa is struggling financially and government debt is through the roof and public services are failing,” said Sarupen.

Cuba ($9478) is considerably richer, per capita, than South Africa ($6979).

“I find it bizarre that the state can rapidly release money for Cuba,” he said.

“But when it comes to KwaZulu-Natal, we’re told it’s tied up in red tape. It’s critically important that Parliament deals with this.”

