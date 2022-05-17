The internet is sad that 'Barbie' movie will NOT feature Aqua’s 'Barbie Girl'

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Health & Wellness: New hypertension cases higher among younger generation
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Nqoba Tsabedze - Head Of Division: Cardiology at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 05:10
Analysis: Another delay in former Presidents trial
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Benedict Phiri - MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel
Today at 05:46
KwaZulu-Natal South Coast tourism open for business
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Phelisa Mangcu - Chief Executive Officer at Ugu South Coast Tourism
Today at 06:10
Brazen extortion gang meets their victim outside Cape cop shop
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Graham Lindhorst - Bishop Lavis community policing forum chair
Today at 06:25
DA refutes SAPO claims relating to SRD grants
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bridget Masango - MP and spokesperson on Social Development at Democratic Alliance
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: Criminal actions in the sky
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Luvuyo Silandela - Advocate and head of legal aviation compliance at Civil Aviation Authority
Today at 06:57
Caller on how we can all help boost census participation
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) shocked at Ubank curatorship by SARB
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
William Mabapa | NUM secretary general Secretary
Today at 07:20
Insurance ombud paid out R400million to South Africans
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Denise Gabriels - Deputy Ombudsman for Long-term Insurance
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: The road to Home Affairs - a citizens POV
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lance Witten | iOL journalist
Rosheda Muller - President at South African Informal Traders Alliance (SAITA)
Today at 09:45
Extra lessons for suspended learners
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mark Nicholson
Today at 10:05
History of: Wynberg Pharmacy
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brian Farrell
Today at 10:30
A Gold Star for Faizel
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rafiek Mammon
No Items to show
Latest Local
'Funeral cover loophole allows addition of unrelated people to be killed' Frank Magwegwe (Sanlam Wealth Solutions) on why it's relatively easy to add an unrelated person to a funeral policy. 17 May 2022 9:40 PM
Middle-income earners blow 80% of their salary within 5 days - FNB Bruce Whitfield interviews Raj Makanjee, CEO of FNB Retail, and personal finance journalist Maya Fisher-French. 17 May 2022 8:54 PM
Stellenbosch University probes another alleged racist incident It's emerged that offensive remarks were allegedly made towards a black female student during an event organised by the Law facult... 17 May 2022 7:33 PM
View all Local
SA to donate R350 million to Cuba - 7 times the amount initially reported The donation was initially set at R50 million, says DA's Ashor Sarupen, a much lower amount that nevertheless caused an uproar whe... 17 May 2022 3:26 PM
DA urges Parliament not to make same mistakes detailed in state capture report Speaking to John Maytham, the DA's Siviwe Gwarube argues that Parliament needs to step up and hold members accountable after letti... 17 May 2022 6:22 AM
Malema: Zondo used state capture inquiry to advance certain faction within ANC Malema addressed the media at the party's head office in Johannesburg on Monday. 16 May 2022 4:11 PM
View all Politics
Businesses have to 'cannibalise' their old ways to have a future Mike Sharman discusses 'Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo', follow-up to his debut book 'The Best Dick'. 17 May 2022 7:42 PM
Naspers invests big in agritech trading fresh produce across Southern Africa Bruce Whitfield interviews Naspers Foundry head Fabian Whate and Louis de Kock, co-founder of agritech startup Nile.ag. 17 May 2022 7:30 PM
Grocery delivery race heats up, Pick n Pay partners with Takealot (Mr D) The Money Show talks to CEO Pieter Boone about Pick n Pay's strong results and 'bold' new strategic plan. 17 May 2022 6:48 PM
View all Business
[HISTORY] KOEsister or KOEKsister… both are delicious, but which do you prefer? Lester Kiewit interviews Rudolph Boraine, a history graduate at the University of Pretoria. 17 May 2022 12:08 PM
Elon Musk’s mom is making her own waves with historic Sports Illustrated cover Presenter Lester Kiewit chats to Barbs Wire correspondent Barbara Friedman about the latest stories causing a stir on the internet... 17 May 2022 11:26 AM
Local doctor pens second tell-all book on tales from the emergency frontline Aubrey Masango talks to Dr Anne Biccard about her latest second book, Holding My Breath – Further Exploits of an ER Doctor. 17 May 2022 10:34 AM
View all Lifestyle
WP Rugby still under administration and on the hunt for an equity partner - Sonn Presenter Clarence Ford chats to Crispin Sonn, the chairperson of Western Province Professional Rugby. 16 May 2022 12:25 PM
Gauteng police confirm Springbok's Jantjies has been released on R1000 bail World cup winning Springbok and former Lions flyhalf was released on R1000 bail after allegedly damaging property belonging to an... 15 May 2022 6:44 PM
Springbok’s Jantjies arrested for malicious damage to property on a flight Gauteng police said they arrested him for damaging property on a flight and he was escorted off the plane by law enforcement offic... 15 May 2022 3:02 PM
View all Sport
The internet is sad that 'Barbie' movie will NOT feature Aqua’s 'Barbie Girl' Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 May 2022 4:29 PM
It's a binge-fest! Disney+ launches in Mzansi, bringing your favourite shows Bongani Bingwa speaks to the senior vice-president/general manager at The Walt Disney Company Africa, Christine Service, for more... 17 May 2022 7:55 AM
Singer Whaden Johannes takes over CapeTalk airwaves spinning 80s and 90s hits Every Saturday from 10am, tune in as our weekly guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 13 May 2022 4:40 PM
View all Entertainment
SA calls for concrete commitments in fight against child labour Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Thembinkosi Mkalipi from the Department of Labour. 16 May 2022 3:31 PM
The Dis-Chem Foundation assists NPO home for disabled adults with R180k donation CapeTalk’s John Maytham joins The Dis-Chem Foundation as they revisit Turfhall Cheshire Home - a care facility for disabled adult... 16 May 2022 3:14 PM
Calling a colleague 'bald' is now a form of harassment (in the UK at least) Clarence Ford speaks to employment lawyer Jacqui Reed about the bald British man who sued his employer for sexual harassment. 16 May 2022 12:46 PM
View all World
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
SA's Biovac pushing on with Pfizer vaccine plans despite falling demand The Money Show interviews Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of the Biovac Institute. 10 May 2022 9:31 PM
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
View all Africa
'Eskom misleads us a lot, there isn’t much put aside for maintenance' Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Adil Nchabeleng. 17 May 2022 10:24 AM
Sonos launches 'Ray' soundbar in South Africa The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios. 16 May 2022 8:18 PM
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: We're rebuilding lives and livelihoods after the floods President Cyril Ramaphosa says in his weekly newsletter that the departments of home affairs, health and social development have b... 16 May 2022 7:40 AM
View all Opinion
17 May 2022 4:29 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Barbie
Margot Robbie
Mattel
Lester Kiewit
Aqua
Barbara Friedman
Barb's wire
The Morning Review
Barbie Girl
live-action Barbie
MCA Records
Greta Gerwig

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

The internet is sad that live-action Barbie will not feature Aqua’s 1997 hit Barbie Girl.

Barbie maker Mattel unsuccessfully sued MCA Records in the wake of the song’s commercial success, taking issue with its lyrics and how it supposedly harmed the “wholesome” Barbie brand.

Margot Robbie stars as Barbie in the film directed by Greta Gerwig.

It is set for release in July 2023.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web(skip to 4:33).

They say the script is brilliant… Mattel is not happy with that song being played… a tongue-in-cheek dig at the plastic world…

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

Are we taking this too seriously? It’s a plastic doll!

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire



