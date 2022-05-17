The internet is sad that 'Barbie' movie will NOT feature Aqua’s 'Barbie Girl'





The internet is sad that live-action Barbie will not feature Aqua’s 1997 hit Barbie Girl.

Barbie maker Mattel unsuccessfully sued MCA Records in the wake of the song’s commercial success, taking issue with its lyrics and how it supposedly harmed the “wholesome” Barbie brand.

Aqua confirms their smash hit song “Barbie Girl” won’t be in the Margot Robbie “Barbie” movie. Then what’s the point of making a Barbie movie? pic.twitter.com/RxoadrJhe1 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) April 29, 2022

Margot Robbie stars as Barbie in the film directed by Greta Gerwig.

It is set for release in July 2023.

They say the script is brilliant… Mattel is not happy with that song being played… a tongue-in-cheek dig at the plastic world… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire