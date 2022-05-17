Businesses have to 'cannibalise' their old ways to have a future
This week Whitfield interviewed Mike Sharman about "Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo", the follow-up to his debut bestseller "The Best Dick".
Sharman is the co-founder of digital communications agency Retroviral and and founder of MatchKit.
What I found quite interesting as a premise, was the fact that the average age of an S&P 500 company is just slightly younger than 18 years nowadays... That's quite a terrifying thing.Mike Sharman, Co-founder - Retroviral
In this period of history, businesses are growing and collapsing at a faster rate than at any time in history. I think it has a lot to do with the speed at which technology is adopted, the way at which once you hit number one in your market you're slow to adapt.Mike Sharman, Co-founder - Retroviral
I really wanted to uncover what those opportunities are from startup to scale-up to number one in the market or industry... and how brands can potentially protect themselves from the cannibalisation from competitors in this crazy world in which they operate.Mike Sharman, Co-founder - Retroviral
You basically have to cannibalise yourself... If you don't look at cannibalising the way in which you used to do things, there will be no tomorrow for you...Mike Sharman, Co-founder - Retroviral
Description by Tracey McDonald Publishers:
In BRANDALISM, the follow-up to his best-selling, award-winning debut book The Best Dick, Mike Sharman delves into the (start)ups and downs associated with brand building and the need for business to dismantle, and vandalise its perceived, public-facing, persona.
The future of PR and influence, when – or if – to launch a new business as opposed to a division, raising capital, the impact of presentations, startup school fees, and emphasis on a manifesto rather than purpose, are the aspects Mike obsesses over in this insightful read, wrapped in his trademark, comedic, copy.
Mike Sharman, the co-founder of the creative, digital agency Retroviral that has made more brands ‘go viral’, globally, than any other agency in Africa, uses his unique storytelling proposition to provide insight into 12 years of building a business from scratch, while elevating his clients to emotional, (commercial) cult status.
Life is short. Play naked!
Listen to the interview with Sharman on The Money Show:
