Businesses have to 'cannibalise' their old ways to have a future

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
Health & Wellness: New hypertension cases higher among younger generation
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Nqoba Tsabedze - Head Of Division: Cardiology at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 05:10
Analysis: Another delay in former Presidents trial
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Benedict Phiri - MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel
Today at 05:46
KwaZulu-Natal South Coast tourism open for business
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Phelisa Mangcu - Chief Executive Officer at Ugu South Coast Tourism
Today at 06:10
Brazen extortion gang meets their victim outside Cape cop shop
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Graham Lindhorst - Bishop Lavis community policing forum chair
Today at 06:25
DA refutes SAPO claims relating to SRD grants
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bridget Masango - MP and spokesperson on Social Development at Democratic Alliance
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: Criminal actions in the sky
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Luvuyo Silandela - Advocate and head of legal aviation compliance at Civil Aviation Authority
Today at 06:57
Caller on how we can all help boost census participation
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) shocked at Ubank curatorship by SARB
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
William Mabapa | NUM secretary general Secretary
Today at 07:20
Insurance ombud paid out R400million to South Africans
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Denise Gabriels - Deputy Ombudsman for Long-term Insurance
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: The road to Home Affairs - a citizens POV
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lance Witten | iOL journalist
Rosheda Muller - President at South African Informal Traders Alliance (SAITA)
Today at 09:45
Extra lessons for suspended learners
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mark Nicholson
Today at 10:05
History of: Wynberg Pharmacy
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brian Farrell
Today at 10:30
A Gold Star for Faizel
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rafiek Mammon
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Funeral cover loophole allows addition of unrelated people to be killed' Frank Magwegwe (Sanlam Wealth Solutions) on why it's relatively easy to add an unrelated person to a funeral policy. 17 May 2022 9:40 PM
Middle-income earners blow 80% of their salary within 5 days - FNB Bruce Whitfield interviews Raj Makanjee, CEO of FNB Retail, and personal finance journalist Maya Fisher-French. 17 May 2022 8:54 PM
Stellenbosch University probes another alleged racist incident It's emerged that offensive remarks were allegedly made towards a black female student during an event organised by the Law facult... 17 May 2022 7:33 PM
View all Local
SA to donate R350 million to Cuba - 7 times the amount initially reported The donation was initially set at R50 million, says DA's Ashor Sarupen, a much lower amount that nevertheless caused an uproar whe... 17 May 2022 3:26 PM
DA urges Parliament not to make same mistakes detailed in state capture report Speaking to John Maytham, the DA's Siviwe Gwarube argues that Parliament needs to step up and hold members accountable after letti... 17 May 2022 6:22 AM
Malema: Zondo used state capture inquiry to advance certain faction within ANC Malema addressed the media at the party's head office in Johannesburg on Monday. 16 May 2022 4:11 PM
View all Politics
Businesses have to 'cannibalise' their old ways to have a future Mike Sharman discusses 'Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo', follow-up to his debut book 'The Best Dick'. 17 May 2022 7:42 PM
Naspers invests big in agritech trading fresh produce across Southern Africa Bruce Whitfield interviews Naspers Foundry head Fabian Whate and Louis de Kock, co-founder of agritech startup Nile.ag. 17 May 2022 7:30 PM
Grocery delivery race heats up, Pick n Pay partners with Takealot (Mr D) The Money Show talks to CEO Pieter Boone about Pick n Pay's strong results and 'bold' new strategic plan. 17 May 2022 6:48 PM
View all Business
[HISTORY] KOEsister or KOEKsister… both are delicious, but which do you prefer? Lester Kiewit interviews Rudolph Boraine, a history graduate at the University of Pretoria. 17 May 2022 12:08 PM
Elon Musk’s mom is making her own waves with historic Sports Illustrated cover Presenter Lester Kiewit chats to Barbs Wire correspondent Barbara Friedman about the latest stories causing a stir on the internet... 17 May 2022 11:26 AM
Local doctor pens second tell-all book on tales from the emergency frontline Aubrey Masango talks to Dr Anne Biccard about her latest second book, Holding My Breath – Further Exploits of an ER Doctor. 17 May 2022 10:34 AM
View all Lifestyle
WP Rugby still under administration and on the hunt for an equity partner - Sonn Presenter Clarence Ford chats to Crispin Sonn, the chairperson of Western Province Professional Rugby. 16 May 2022 12:25 PM
Gauteng police confirm Springbok's Jantjies has been released on R1000 bail World cup winning Springbok and former Lions flyhalf was released on R1000 bail after allegedly damaging property belonging to an... 15 May 2022 6:44 PM
Springbok’s Jantjies arrested for malicious damage to property on a flight Gauteng police said they arrested him for damaging property on a flight and he was escorted off the plane by law enforcement offic... 15 May 2022 3:02 PM
View all Sport
The internet is sad that 'Barbie' movie will NOT feature Aqua’s 'Barbie Girl' Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 May 2022 4:29 PM
It's a binge-fest! Disney+ launches in Mzansi, bringing your favourite shows Bongani Bingwa speaks to the senior vice-president/general manager at The Walt Disney Company Africa, Christine Service, for more... 17 May 2022 7:55 AM
Singer Whaden Johannes takes over CapeTalk airwaves spinning 80s and 90s hits Every Saturday from 10am, tune in as our weekly guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 13 May 2022 4:40 PM
View all Entertainment
SA calls for concrete commitments in fight against child labour Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Thembinkosi Mkalipi from the Department of Labour. 16 May 2022 3:31 PM
The Dis-Chem Foundation assists NPO home for disabled adults with R180k donation CapeTalk’s John Maytham joins The Dis-Chem Foundation as they revisit Turfhall Cheshire Home - a care facility for disabled adult... 16 May 2022 3:14 PM
Calling a colleague 'bald' is now a form of harassment (in the UK at least) Clarence Ford speaks to employment lawyer Jacqui Reed about the bald British man who sued his employer for sexual harassment. 16 May 2022 12:46 PM
View all World
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
SA's Biovac pushing on with Pfizer vaccine plans despite falling demand The Money Show interviews Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of the Biovac Institute. 10 May 2022 9:31 PM
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
View all Africa
'Eskom misleads us a lot, there isn’t much put aside for maintenance' Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Adil Nchabeleng. 17 May 2022 10:24 AM
Sonos launches 'Ray' soundbar in South Africa The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios. 16 May 2022 8:18 PM
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: We're rebuilding lives and livelihoods after the floods President Cyril Ramaphosa says in his weekly newsletter that the departments of home affairs, health and social development have b... 16 May 2022 7:40 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Businesses have to 'cannibalise' their old ways to have a future

17 May 2022 7:42 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
book review
startup
business books
The Best Dick
Mike Sharman
Retroviral
Matchkit.co
Matchkit
Brandalism
Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo

Mike Sharman discusses 'Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo', follow-up to his debut book 'The Best Dick'.

Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Whitfield interviewed Mike Sharman about "Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo", the follow-up to his debut bestseller "The Best Dick".

Sharman is the co-founder of digital communications agency Retroviral and and founder of MatchKit.

Image: Alexas_Fotos on Pixabay

RELATED: 'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting

What I found quite interesting as a premise, was the fact that the average age of an S&P 500 company is just slightly younger than 18 years nowadays... That's quite a terrifying thing.

Mike Sharman, Co-founder - Retroviral

In this period of history, businesses are growing and collapsing at a faster rate than at any time in history. I think it has a lot to do with the speed at which technology is adopted, the way at which once you hit number one in your market you're slow to adapt.

Mike Sharman, Co-founder - Retroviral

I really wanted to uncover what those opportunities are from startup to scale-up to number one in the market or industry... and how brands can potentially protect themselves from the cannibalisation from competitors in this crazy world in which they operate.

Mike Sharman, Co-founder - Retroviral

You basically have to cannibalise yourself... If you don't look at cannibalising the way in which you used to do things, there will be no tomorrow for you...

Mike Sharman, Co-founder - Retroviral

Description by Tracey McDonald Publishers:

In BRANDALISM, the follow-up to his best-selling, award-winning debut book The Best Dick, Mike Sharman delves into the (start)ups and downs associated with brand building and the need for business to dismantle, and vandalise its perceived, public-facing, persona.

The future of PR and influence, when – or if – to launch a new business as opposed to a division, raising capital, the impact of presentations, startup school fees, and emphasis on a manifesto rather than purpose, are the aspects Mike obsesses over in this insightful read, wrapped in his trademark, comedic, copy.

Mike Sharman, the co-founder of the creative, digital agency Retroviral that has made more brands ‘go viral’, globally, than any other agency in Africa, uses his unique storytelling proposition to provide insight into 12 years of building a business from scratch, while elevating his clients to emotional, (commercial) cult status.

Life is short. Play naked!

Listen to the interview with Sharman on The Money Show:




17 May 2022 7:42 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
book review
startup
business books
The Best Dick
Mike Sharman
Retroviral
Matchkit.co
Matchkit
Brandalism
Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo

More from Business Books

Nando’s has become part of British culture – Bruce Whitfield

13 May 2022 4:22 PM

John Maytham interviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield about his new book, “Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Everybody divides everyone into 'Us' and 'Them' – how do we get along?

10 May 2022 1:34 PM

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews “Moral Tribes: Emotion, Reason, and the Gap Between Us and Them” by Joshua Greene.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to turn good ideas into great ideas and scale them

3 May 2022 8:10 PM

Ian Mann reviews 'The Voltage Effect: How to Make Good Ideas Great and Great Ideas Scale' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Finding small, innovative ways to solve the big problems

27 April 2022 9:13 PM

Economist Xhanti Payi reviews 'The Prosperity Paradox: How Innovation Can Lift Nations Out of Poverty' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Our motives are hidden, even to ourselves – and they are NOT pure

11 April 2022 8:05 PM

Bronwyn Williams reviews “The Elephant in the Brain: Hidden Motives in Everyday Life” by Kevin Simler and Robin Hanson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time

4 April 2022 7:40 PM

Ian Mann reviews "Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results" by Josh Linkner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Black business and mining in southern Africa predate colonialism

28 March 2022 8:03 PM

Phakamisa Ndzamela discusses his book "Native Merchants: The Building of the Black Business Class in South Africa".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ExxonMobil and American power on trial in 'Private Empire' by Steve Coll

21 March 2022 7:57 PM

Ray White interviews Songezo Zibi, Chairperson at Rivonia Circle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Solve your most complex problems in days – not weeks, months, or years

7 March 2022 7:48 PM

[REVIEW] "Cracking Complexity: The Breakthrough Formula for Solving Just About Anything Fast" by David Benjamin and David Komlos.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to build a business – a practical guide

28 February 2022 7:47 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Nic Haralambous about his book "Business Builder’s Toolkit: A Practical Handbook for Business Leaders".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

The internet is sad that 'Barbie' movie will NOT feature Aqua’s 'Barbie Girl'

Entertainment

Middle-income earners blow 80% of their salary within 5 days - FNB

Business Local Lifestyle

Most guns used in Cape Flats killings 'can be traced back to legal owners'

Local

EWN Highlights

Lamola: It's been a challenging year for the justice department

17 May 2022 7:14 PM

Case against 53 veterans accused of kidnapping withdrawn

17 May 2022 6:31 PM

Around the world: countries push for paid menstrual leave

17 May 2022 6:20 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA