'Funeral cover loophole allows addition of unrelated people to be killed'

Today at 04:50
Health & Wellness: New hypertension cases higher among younger generation
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Nqoba Tsabedze - Head Of Division: Cardiology at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 05:10
Analysis: Another delay in former Presidents trial
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Benedict Phiri - MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel
Today at 05:46
KwaZulu-Natal South Coast tourism open for business
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Phelisa Mangcu - Chief Executive Officer at Ugu South Coast Tourism
Today at 06:10
Brazen extortion gang meets their victim outside Cape cop shop
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Graham Lindhorst - Bishop Lavis community policing forum chair
Today at 06:25
DA refutes SAPO claims relating to SRD grants
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bridget Masango - MP and spokesperson on Social Development at Democratic Alliance
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: Criminal actions in the sky
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Luvuyo Silandela - Advocate and head of legal aviation compliance at Civil Aviation Authority
Today at 06:57
Caller on how we can all help boost census participation
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) shocked at Ubank curatorship by SARB
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
William Mabapa | NUM secretary general Secretary
Today at 07:20
Insurance ombud paid out R400million to South Africans
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Denise Gabriels - Deputy Ombudsman for Long-term Insurance
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: The road to Home Affairs - a citizens POV
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lance Witten | iOL journalist
Rosheda Muller - President at South African Informal Traders Alliance (SAITA)
Today at 09:45
Extra lessons for suspended learners
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mark Nicholson
Today at 10:05
History of: Wynberg Pharmacy
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brian Farrell
Today at 10:30
A Gold Star for Faizel
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rafiek Mammon
No Items to show
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

'Funeral cover loophole allows addition of unrelated people to be killed'

17 May 2022 9:40 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Funeral cover
Bruce Whitfield
Frank Magwegwe
Insurance fraud
GIBS
life insurance
Asisa
funeral insurance
The Money Show
Sanlam Wealth Solutions

Frank Magwegwe (Sanlam Wealth Solutions) on why it's relatively easy to add an unrelated person to a funeral policy.
© dolgachov/123rf.com

Insurance fraud is on the rise in South Africa.

Statistics for 2021 released by the Association for Savings and Investment SA (Asisa) rated the incidence of fraud according to different insurance categories.

According to Asisa, funeral insurance involved the highest incidence of fraud and dishonesty, followed by death cover, disability cover, hospital cash plans, and retrenchment benefit cover.

RELATED: 'Insurance fraud syndicates take out policies then kill victims for easy cash'

Bruce Whitfield interviews Frank Magwegwe, Head of Corporate Wellness at Sanlam Wealth Solutions and a faculty member at the Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs).

Magwegwe says we need to make a distinction between getting life cover for a person unrelated to you, and funeral cover.

Asisa's Megan Govender told CapeTalk during an earlier interview that there has been an increase in criminal syndicates involved in funeral claims specifically in the last year.

Some of the cases that we've seen in the newspapers is these new age funeral cover products that allow you to add many people that you may not even know because that additional cover doesn't require any underwriting... It doesn't require the person you are adding... to get their health checks...

Frank Magwegwe, Head of Corporate Wellness - Sanlam Wealth Solutions

... so my understanding is that the problematic product is where you are just adding a person... and then those people can be killed and it will pay out.

Frank Magwegwe, Head of Corporate Wellness - Sanlam Wealth Solutions

Taking life cover on someone else is not as straightforward Magwegwe says.

My understanding is that you get life cover on yourself... You have to go through medicals... I don't think you can get life cover on a person that is totally unrelated to you... but you can get funeral cover..

Frank Magwegwe, Head of Corporate Wellness - Sanlam Wealth Solutions

Life cover is much cheaper than funeral cover because it's underwritten mostly, but I think there are limitations...

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Listen to the discussion on The Money Show:














