'Funeral cover loophole allows addition of unrelated people to be killed'

Insurance fraud is on the rise in South Africa.

Statistics for 2021 released by the Association for Savings and Investment SA (Asisa) rated the incidence of fraud according to different insurance categories.

According to Asisa, funeral insurance involved the highest incidence of fraud and dishonesty, followed by death cover, disability cover, hospital cash plans, and retrenchment benefit cover.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Frank Magwegwe, Head of Corporate Wellness at Sanlam Wealth Solutions and a faculty member at the Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs).

Magwegwe says we need to make a distinction between getting life cover for a person unrelated to you, and funeral cover.

Asisa's Megan Govender told CapeTalk during an earlier interview that there has been an increase in criminal syndicates involved in funeral claims specifically in the last year.

Some of the cases that we've seen in the newspapers is these new age funeral cover products that allow you to add many people that you may not even know because that additional cover doesn't require any underwriting... It doesn't require the person you are adding... to get their health checks... Frank Magwegwe, Head of Corporate Wellness - Sanlam Wealth Solutions

... so my understanding is that the problematic product is where you are just adding a person... and then those people can be killed and it will pay out. Frank Magwegwe, Head of Corporate Wellness - Sanlam Wealth Solutions

Taking life cover on someone else is not as straightforward Magwegwe says.

My understanding is that you get life cover on yourself... You have to go through medicals... I don't think you can get life cover on a person that is totally unrelated to you... but you can get funeral cover.. Frank Magwegwe, Head of Corporate Wellness - Sanlam Wealth Solutions

Life cover is much cheaper than funeral cover because it's underwritten mostly, but I think there are limitations... Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

