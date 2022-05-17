Another day, another round of load shedding: Stage 3 from 5pm to 10pm on Tuesday
JOHANNESBURG – Eskom on Tuesday said stage 3 load shedding will kick in from 5 pm until 10 pm as it had initially been planned.
On Monday, the power utility announced stage 4 load shedding after CEO Andre de Ruyter said the power grid remained vulnerable as they struggled to bring its generating units back to service.
Eskom has urged all customers to switch off all non-essential appliances to avoid a power surge when the power is restored.
#Stage3 #loadshedding will take place tonight from 17:00 to 22:00.— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) May 17, 2022
Eskom customers can download schedules from https://t.co/SQhZfdzlHR or on the MyEskom App
Switch off all non-essential appliances to avoid a power surge when the power is restored. pic.twitter.com/qDZBFIbkKR
This article first appeared on EWN : Another day, another round of load shedding: Stage 3 from 5pm to 10pm on Tuesday
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_122887370_a-christmas-candle-spreading-light-on-black-background.html?downloaded=1
More from Business
'Funeral cover loophole allows addition of unrelated people to be killed'
Frank Magwegwe (Sanlam Wealth Solutions) on why it's relatively easy to add an unrelated person to a funeral policy.Read More
Middle-income earners blow 80% of their salary within 5 days - FNB
Bruce Whitfield interviews Raj Makanjee, CEO of FNB Retail, and personal finance journalist Maya Fisher-French.Read More
Businesses have to 'cannibalise' their old ways to have a future
Mike Sharman discusses 'Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo', follow-up to his debut book 'The Best Dick'.Read More
Naspers invests big in agritech trading fresh produce across Southern Africa
Bruce Whitfield interviews Naspers Foundry head Fabian Whate and Louis de Kock, co-founder of agritech startup Nile.ag.Read More
Grocery delivery race heats up, Pick n Pay partners with Takealot (Mr D)
The Money Show talks to CEO Pieter Boone about Pick n Pay's strong results and 'bold' new strategic plan.Read More
SA to donate R350 million to Cuba - 7 times the amount initially reported
The donation was initially set at R50 million, says DA's Ashor Sarupen, a much lower amount that nevertheless caused an uproar when it was announced.Read More
'Eskom misleads us a lot, there isn’t much put aside for maintenance'
Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Adil Nchabeleng.Read More
Sonos launches 'Ray' soundbar in South Africa
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
Astral Foods reports clucking good results
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Schutte, CEO at Astral Foods.Read More
More from Local
'Funeral cover loophole allows addition of unrelated people to be killed'
Frank Magwegwe (Sanlam Wealth Solutions) on why it's relatively easy to add an unrelated person to a funeral policy.Read More
Middle-income earners blow 80% of their salary within 5 days - FNB
Bruce Whitfield interviews Raj Makanjee, CEO of FNB Retail, and personal finance journalist Maya Fisher-French.Read More
Stellenbosch University probes another alleged racist incident
It's emerged that offensive remarks were allegedly made towards a black female student during an event organised by the Law faculty last week Thursday.Read More
Grocery delivery race heats up, Pick n Pay partners with Takealot (Mr D)
The Money Show talks to CEO Pieter Boone about Pick n Pay's strong results and 'bold' new strategic plan.Read More
Stellenbosch University student opens criminal case over urinating incident
First year Agricultural Business Management student Babalo Ndwayana also wants first year Law student, Theuns du Toit, expelled.Read More
SA to donate R350 million to Cuba - 7 times the amount initially reported
The donation was initially set at R50 million, says DA's Ashor Sarupen, a much lower amount that nevertheless caused an uproar when it was announced.Read More
Gift of the Givers co-founder Zorah Sooliman graduates with master's degree
Her husband Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, who is the director and co-founder of the foundation, was seen celebrating her graduation with her and said he is so proud of her achievement.Read More
Student in urinating incident could face criminal charges, says chancellor
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Stellenbosch University chancellor and former Constitutional Court Justice Edwin Cameron.Read More
WC housing crisis is deepening, housing list backlog not shifting - expert
Lester Kiewit hosts a roundtable discussion seeking to address the housing crisis in the Western Cape.Read More