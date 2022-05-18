Former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane passes away after car accident
JOHANNESBURG - Former City of Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane has passed away.
This was confirmed by his family spokesperson Mike Maile on Thursday afternoon.
“He sadly did not respond positively to treatment and with heavy hearts and deep sorrow, we confirm that we lost our beloved Mpho this afternoon. His passing has deeply pained us; let me add that he was certified dead 5:54 pm.”
His family and the African National Congress (ANC) previously said he was in a serious but stable condition. He was involved in the accident last Monday night when he was travelling from Alexandra to his home in Mondeor, south of Joburg. Details surrounding the cause of the crash are still unclear at this stage.
An avid golfer and businessperson, Moerane was born in the famous Alexandra township. He started off as an electrician at Eskom until around 2006 and worked his way into the world of business and ultimately politics.
While he had a short stint as mayor of Johannesburg between 1 October 2021 and 22 November 2021, he previously served the city as a member of the mayoral council. Moerane was in the running to become the ANC Johannesburg chairperson.
Spearheading the environment and infrastructure portfolio, he took over as mayor following the death of Jolidee Matongo, who himself had stepped in following the passing of Geoff Makhubo.
Moerane had ambitions to secure alternative energy sources and for City Power to generate its own alternative energy.
At the same time, he served as an official of the ANC in the region after being elected treasurer in 2018.
Moerane served on several boards over the years, including Metro Bus, Alexandra Clinic and as a non-executive director at Chancellor House Holdings.
Moerane leaves behind his wife, Fikile, and four children.
Details regarding his memorial service and funeral will be announced in due course.
This article first appeared on EWN : Former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane passes away after car accident
More from Local
Inflation unchanged at 5.9% ahead of interest rate decision
Bruce Whitfield asks economist Kevin Lings why inflation's contained in SA while it is rising in many other parts of the world.Read More
Mpho Moerane’s family blames journalists for spreading fake news about his death
The family gave an update on his condition, saying while he remains unconscious and in a critical condition, he is stable.Read More
Mkhwebane is ‘one lonesome woman’ being victimised by those in power, says Mpofu
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal team has argued that she is “just one lonesome woman" who is being "victimised" by the most powerful.Read More
SA can learn from EU: How it’s dealing with an extreme, unforeseen energy crisis
John Maytham interviews Nick Hedley about an article he wrote for News24.Read More
'We must start recovering the services as promised,' says Prasa
Mandy Wiener spoke to Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda about these plans and when they will start.Read More
Creators of EskomSePush trying to shift from being 'just a load shedding app'
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Dan Wells, the co-founder of the EskomSePush load shedding app.Read More
CT volunteer group provides dignity and hope with meals for homeless and hungry
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to RPJ Helping Hands founder Pat Pillay.Read More
[WEATHER] Cape Town is going to be freezing cold – perhaps with some snow
Winter is not coming. It is here.Read More
'24/7, you rang the bell, and it would be open' - A history of Wynberg Pharmacy
Lester Kiewit speaks to Brian Farrell, son of the founder of Wynberg Pharmacy in Cape Town's Southern Suburbs.Read More