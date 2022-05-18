Stellenbosch urinating incident victim wants perpetrator to be taught a lesson
CAPE TWON - A Stellenbosch University student, who was the victim of racism, says his abuser should be taught a lesson.
First-year law student, Theuns du Toit, entered 20-year-old Babalo Ndwayana’s Huis Marais room during the early hours of Sunday morning and urinated on his study desk.
Ndwayana filmed the incident on his cellphone and the footage has been shared and criticised on social media.
This is the video that's been circulated showing a white student urinating on a black student's belongings. He has since been suspended from Stellenbosch University.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 16, 2022
For more: https://t.co/V94uwNfCMZ#StellenboschUniversity pic.twitter.com/UMC7Wl1rcf
Ndwayana, an agriculture business management student, was asleep when Du Toit barged into his room.
Ndwayana laid a criminal complaint against Du Toit at Stellenbosch Police Station on Tuesday.
"He just walked in... I was asleep... he just walked in and urinated in my stuff". He said 'I'm waiting for someone boy', and after that, he said it's a white boy thing."
Students that Eyewitness News spoke to Tuesday had mixed reactions to the incident.
"Justice needs to happen but quicker," said one student.
Another said that Stellenbosch University was not to blame.
"It wasn't the university's fault, I think the university has done quite a lot to bring attention to racism".
University management has reiterated that Du Toit’s permanent expulsion and/or criminal charges against him have not been excluded as part of the possible outcomes of the disciplinary process against him.
This article first appeared on EWN : Stellenbosch urinating incident victim wants perpetrator to be taught a lesson
