Extortion gang threatens fibre contractor in Bishop Lavis, says CPF chair





Extortionists in Bishop Lavis have targeted a contractor who is set to install fibre in the area

A member of the extortion gang allegedly arranged a meeting with the victim in front of the local police station

Bishop Lavis CPF chairperson Graham Lindhorst has urged Cape Town law enforcement to take action against these brazen extortion rackets

Bishop Lavis Police Station. Picture: EWN

A fibre contractor in Bishop Lavis has apparently been threatened by a well-known extortion gang operating in the area.

The brazen gang arranged a meeting with the businessman outside of the Bishop Lavis police station on Tuesday afternoon, according to community policing forum (CPF) chairperson Graham Lindhorst.

Initially, the contractor was told to pay up or risk his business being shut down, which could affect nearly 150 jobs in the area.

But Lindhorst says the extortionists have changed their tune and they now want about 30 of "their people" hired for the job.

He says the contractor fears for his safety and the safety of his family after the gang allegedly sent him pictures of his loved ones.

"They understand that even if they lay a charge, they will come after them because they have already sent them pictures of their families, where their families stay and that sort of thing."

Lindhorst claims the police are aware of the situation and he's urged them to act against these extortion rackets.

The contractor received a visit from one of these extortors and he said he must avail himself for a meeting in the afternoon, funny enough in front of the police station at 3pm to discuss their part of the pie. Graham Lindhorst, Chairperson - Bishop Lavis CPF

I was so surprised that they had the audacity to say let's meet in front of the police station and they did... They spoke to the contractor, who is very much shaken because he knows what will happen if he doesn't honour their appointments and so on. Graham Lindhorst, Chairperson - Bishop Lavis CPF

To us, it's important that the project goes on. Secondly, we cannot allow people to put guns against our heads or the heads of contractors coming into the area before they can work. Graham Lindhorst, Chairperson - Bishop Lavis CPF