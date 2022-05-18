Insurers pay out R400 million as complaints increase due to COVID-19 - Ombudsman
There has been a record increase in the number of complaints filed with the long-term and short-term insurance Ombuds and it's largely down to COVID-19.
The Ombud has released its 2021 report which shows that 7 533 cases were finalised last year, compared with 6 512 in 2020.
Close to R400 million has been paid to people who lodged complaints with the Ombuds for Long-term and Short-term Insurance in the last financial year.
Long-term insurance covers things such as life insurance, disability insurance, funeral benefit and critical illness benefit.
Short-term insurance includes car and home cover.
Denise Gabriels, Deputy Ombudsman for Long-Term Insurance explains that Covid played a significant role in the increase in complaints received.
There were more deaths due to Covid and therefore more complaints. Because of Covid people were also working from home and complainants complained about the poor service they were receiving.Denise Gabriels, Deputy Ombudsman for Long-term Insurance
They couldn't reach the insurer or the claims were not paid out as quickly.Denise Gabriels, Deputy Ombudsman for Long-term Insurance
