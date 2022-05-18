WATCH: 'You are useless,' Twitter reacts to Minister Mthethwa's flag explanation
Minister Nathi Mthethwa's explanation of why the R22 million is needed has received massive backlash.
In an interview on _eNCA, _Mthethwa told broadcaster JJ Tabane says that the flag will ensure the education will be continuous throughout the night and during the day.
Watch the video below:
[ON AIR] Power To Truth host @JJTabane continues his conversation with the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, on the R22-million flag monument #DStv403 #eNCA pic.twitter.com/rx8RSLSbtz— eNCA (@eNCA) May 17, 2022
You’re useless and we all hate you @NathiMthethwaSA ❤️— Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) May 17, 2022
What did we do to deserve this mara. A bloody joke.— Azania (@Azania_) May 18, 2022
Nathi Mthethwa is in pole position to win Mampara of the week. Flag this tweet. 🇿🇦🤡👀— Simon Grindrod (@SimonPGrindrod) May 18, 2022
