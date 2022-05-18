Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
How Eskom Se Push became a national asset
Guests
Dan Wells - Co-founder at Eskom se Push (app)
Car Talk with Ernest Page
Guests
Ernest Page Motoring Journalist
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Guests
Wendy Knowler
ANGELO AGRIZZI'S FRAUD AND CORRUPTION CASE BACK IN COURT
Guests
Bernadette Wicks - EWN Contributor
School and homeworking
Guests
Prof Mary Metcalfe
WATCH: 'You are useless' Twitter reacts to minister Mthetwa's flag explanation

18 May 2022 9:27 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa
SA flag
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Mom warns parents about playground mistakes after son breaks leg

Minister Mthetwa's explanation of why the R22 million is needed has received massive backlash.

In an interview on _eNCA, _Mthetwa told broadcaster JJ Tabane says that the flag will ensure the education will be continuous throughout the night and during the day.

Watch the video below:

Listen to what else has Gone Viral with Khabazela here:


This article first appeared on 702 : WATCH: 'You are useless' Twitter reacts to minister Mthetwa's flag explanation




