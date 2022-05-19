Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:40
Virtual Parenting Experience
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Amanda Rogaly
Today at 14:50
Music with Nicholas Joubert
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nicholas Joubert
Today at 15:10
Cape of Good Hope SPCA's 150th anniversary
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jaco Pieterse
Today at 15:20
Swim4Survival endurance swimmer to do 100th Robben Island swim
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Howard Warrington
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
Weather service gets new equipment to improve forecasts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Peter Johnston
Today at 16:05
SA research leads to new WHO guidelines for improved TB treatment
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Francesca Conradie
Today at 16:20
Private companies taking on city roles
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Berkowitz - Director at Third Republic
Today at 16:55
Stellenbosch students' protest march + SOUND
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 17:05
Nathi Mthetwa says department will review the planned flag + CLIP
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)
Today at 17:20
Analysis: SARB rates decision + inflation figures
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Johann Els - Economist at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 17:45
Mediation can bring access and true justice to conflict resolution
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Nelson
No Items to show
Cape Town city guide: seven things to do this weekend under R500

19 May 2022 11:17 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Budget
city guide
Cape Town City Guide
payday
affordable

Despite it only being payday on Wednesday, that doesn’t mean you necessarily have to be bound to your couch because, let’s face it, girl’s still wanna have fun – even if it’s on a budget.

It’s the weekend before payday and if you’re like me, you’re anxious awaiting that payment notification on Wednesday.

However, that doesn’t mean you necessarily have to be bound to your couch because, let’s face it, girl’s still wanna have fun – even if it’s on a budget.

So, in celebration of you surviving this month, here are seven things to do this weekend under R500 so you don’t have to grimly ruminate “but, at what cost?” when reviewing your weekend expenditures.

PREPARE YOUR KIDS FOR MASTERCHEF (OR LIFE)

If your kid is a potential baker extradonaire or you just wanna prepare them for adulthood early, then The Charming Chef has just the thing for you.

Located at Makers Landing Demo Kitchen by the V&A Waterfront, sign your kids up to be the world's next baking superstar with their weekly baking classes for kids between five and 10 years.

Get your tickets here.

Date: May 22 Price: R135 pp https://www.quicket.co.za/events/174550-may-kids-classes-age-5yrs-to-10yrs/?ref=events-list#/

MARVEL AT THE ART OF DANCE

Anderson Carvalho Dance & Choreography is hosting a dance research performance Friday evening so get your tickets now to begin the weekend.

"I have decided to explore different choreographic routes and experience creation from as many different angles as possible, crossing borders, be in the present, challenging, searching for new spaces, forms, sounds, movement and opportunity for the expression of a creative freedom," Anderson Carvalho said about the event

Get your tickets here.

Date: May 20 Price: R150

ROCK OUT WITH SOME ZOMBIES

For the alternative rock fans, OB Market, located in Lakeside, will be hosting a live show with local suburban rock stars the Night Sky Zombies this Saturday.

Tickets are inclusive with a meal so you have no excuse not to go.

Get your tickets here.

Date: 21 May Price: R155

LEARN THE ART OF SEDUCTION

Burlesque has been one of the most enthralling versions of performance art and is the pinnacle of seduction at work.

Located at the Just Move Dance Studio in Ndabeni, Oh Baby Productions is hosting a Burlesque class for all those looking to acquire the skill of sensual seduction, or sharpen it up.

Get your tickets here.

Date: 22 May Price: R150

CELEBRATE AFRICAN CULTURE

Looking to close off Africa Month with a bang that won't break the bank, Black Desire Creative is hosting the United Stages of Africa this weekend dedicated to celebrating creative African excellence at TrenchTown.

Get your tickets here.

Date: 21 - 22 May Price: R50

CLOWN AROUND

For those looking to unwind from the week with their loved ones, the circus is in town!

Located Zip Zap Circus School Domeby at the Cape Town city centre, is hosting their Slapstick show described as a traditional circus show with a "1930s flair" this Saturday.

Get your tickets here.

Date: May 21 Price: R105

INDULGE IN SOME AUTHENTIC AFRICAN CUISINE

For those looking to have some good food this weekend, Marco's African Place is just the place to go.

Boasting some impressive meals at reasonable prices, Marco's African Place is one of Cape Town's best restaurants for authentic African food that won't put your bank card in distressed.

The restaurant is located in Schotsche Kloof.

Peep the menu here.

In Johannesburg for the weekend? Find out what to do there.


This article first appeared on EWN : Cape Town city guide: seven things to do this weekend under R500




