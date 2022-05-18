Creators of EskomSePush trying to shift from being 'just a load shedding app'





The creators of EskomSePush are working hard to offer their users more insightful information to help build their digital community

The popular load shedding app was started in 2015 and now boasts millions of unique users every month

Founders Dan Wells and Herman Maritz want to grow the app to new heights through collaboration with various entities

Image: EskomSePush/Facebook

The popular load shedding notification app EskomSePush has been with South Africans during many dark times over the years.

It was started in 2015 by IT developers Herman Maritz and Dan Wells to help users from across the country navigate confusing load shedding schedules.

Wells says the initial purpose of the app was to help Mzansi "make light of this particularly dark situation."

The app takes an apolitical stance, steering clear of negative messaging about the country's power crisis.

In the last month alone, the app has had over 30 million unique users visiting the platform for load shedding updates.

Now Wells and Maritz want to grow the app into something bigger - a tool for information sharing and community building in South Africa.

With a community chat feature, EskomSePush connects residents living in the same area so that they can keep each other in the loop about what's happening in their neighbourhoods.

"We want to fill that gap where our community can help inform... the people closest to them on things that are important and to help each other," Wells explains.

You'll also see that we're trying to move away from being just a load shedding app. Dan Wells, Co-founder - EskomSePush

In the past, EskomSePush has provided users with Covid-19 updates, information on the Census 2022 campaign, as well as info on various other municipal matters.

The aim is to bridge the information gap between various entities and South African communities.

Wells says EskomSePush would love to collaborate with Eskom and other government organisations to help them with their communication drives.

"There's a lot of things that we can push," he adds.

I'd love to have a chat with Andre [de Ruyter] and Jan [Oberholzer] and whoever else would like to chat to us. We know that our service reduces a lot of contact to the municipalities and also to Eskom. Without our service, I'm sure they would get quite significant amounts more calls and emails to deal with on a day-to-day basis. Dan Wells, Co-founder - EskomSePush

Our branding is very specific on EskomsePush. We avoid the political, we don't get politically involved and we don't complain. We try and keep it light-hearted and positive. We want to push good and push community. We want people to help other people. Dan Wells, Co-founder - EskomSePush

We've had some cheeky offers but we're still trying to work out for ourselves what to do with our community and that's why we are trying to build up additional tools. Dan Wells, Co-founder - EskomSePush