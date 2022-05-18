CT volunteer group provides dignity and hope with meals for homeless and hungry
- A local charity called RPJ Helping Hands is doing its part to serve the hungry and needy across the city
- Volunteers cook hearty meals from a kitchen in Milnerton and feed those in need at least twice a week
- RPJ Helping Hands founder Pat Pillay says the aim of her ogranisation is to give people dignity and hope
The volunteer group RPJ Helping Hands provides meals, sustenance, and hope to homeless people and hungry job seekers across Cape Town.
The organisation feeds hundreds of people every week in collaboration with various soup kitchens, churches and shelters.
In the Table View area, it provides meals to curbside job seekers who often spend their days waiting for a "piece job".
The organisation also provides meals to homeless and hungry people in the city centre, in the Foreshore area, in Bellville, and in Mitchells Plain.
RPJ Helping Hands founder Pat Pillay says the purpose of her ogranisation is to give people dignity and hope in these desperate times of unemployment and poverty.
Pillay created the organisation in honour of her late husband, Rodney, who died in 2016.
She serves the hungry and the needy through donations from family, friends, volunteers and acquintances.
"Every bit goes straight to our feeding," Pillay explains.
The registered non-profit organisation (NPO) cooks hearty meals from a kitchen in Milnerton to feed those in need at least twice a week.
In addition to warm meals, RPJ Helping Hands also gives out grocery hampers and toiletry packs from time to time.
To donate or get involved with the organisation, you can visit the RPJ Helping Hands Facebook page or contact Pillay on 0835640564.
Outside the Builders Warehouse stores, there are always people waiting desperately for work. The fact that they make the effort to go there and wait for work and try to get work tells me that they are trying. Let's do our bit to help them to give them some hope and some dignity so that when they go back home that evening they've got something to feed their families.Pat Pillay, Founder - RPJ Helping Hands
We cook pots of breyani every weekend and we reach out not only to the people in Table View... we are also feeding people out in Roeland Street... we send out food to Mitchells Plain... and we also assist Culemborg Safe Space and Paint City with meals on a Sunday.Pat Pillay, Founder - RPJ Helping Hands
We're really trying to bring a basic meal to them but in addition to that just to take some food home as well.Pat Pillay, Founder - RPJ Helping Hands
We really try to give them some dignity. Now and then, when we can, we do some toiletry packs and we share that.Pat Pillay, Founder - RPJ Helping Hands
Source : https://www.facebook.com/RPJhelpinghands/photos/1197882713958972/
