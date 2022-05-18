CT volunteer group provides dignity and hope with meals for homeless and hungry

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Inflation unchanged at 5.9% ahead of interest rate decision Bruce Whitfield asks economist Kevin Lings why inflation's contained in SA while it is rising in many other parts of the world. 18 May 2022 7:38 PM
Former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane passes away after car accident Mpho Moerane was involved in a car accident that left him in a serious condition in hospital. 18 May 2022 6:16 PM
Mpho Moerane’s family blames journalists for spreading fake news about his death The family gave an update on his condition, saying while he remains unconscious and in a critical condition, he is stable. 18 May 2022 3:52 PM
Mkhwebane is ‘one lonesome woman’ being victimised by those in power, says Mpofu Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal team has argued that she is “just one lonesome woman" who is being "victimised" by the... 18 May 2022 3:28 PM
Ending Post Office payouts 'huge disadvantage' for recipients of R350 grant: DA Presenter John Maytham chats to Bridget Masango, the DA's spokesperson on social development. 18 May 2022 8:43 AM
SA to donate R350 million to Cuba - 7 times the amount initially reported The donation was initially set at R50 million, says DA's Ashor Sarupen, a much lower amount that nevertheless caused an uproar whe... 17 May 2022 3:26 PM
[WATCH] Do a little good and Hollard could refund part of your premium Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) picks Hollard Insurance's 'ChangeMaker' campaign as his advertising hero of the week. 18 May 2022 7:48 PM
Asset manager Ninety One posts record profits 'in a very tough environment' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Hendrik du Toit about Ninety One's full year results. 18 May 2022 6:38 PM
US states are making 20% more money from taxing dagga than alcohol Dagga is starting to contribute considerable amounts of "sin taxes" to the coffers of some states in the US. 18 May 2022 4:08 PM
Mental Health Check-In Moment: Three steps to deal with burnout Dr Ela Manga chats about the symptoms of burnout and how to deal with it. 18 May 2022 4:03 PM
[WEATHER] Cape Town is going to be freezing cold – perhaps with some snow Winter is not coming. It is here. 18 May 2022 12:27 PM
Hypertension - not just something that affects gogo and oupa, says cardiologist Africa Melane is joined by cardiologist Dr Nqoba Tsabedze to talk about the increase in cases of hypertension in young people. 18 May 2022 8:36 AM
Rassie Erasmus trolls World Rugby like the BOSS he is with epic 'water boy' plan Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 18 May 2022 10:42 AM
WP Rugby still under administration and on the hunt for an equity partner - Sonn Presenter Clarence Ford chats to Crispin Sonn, the chairperson of Western Province Professional Rugby. 16 May 2022 12:25 PM
Gauteng police confirm Springbok's Jantjies has been released on R1000 bail World cup winning Springbok and former Lions flyhalf was released on R1000 bail after allegedly damaging property belonging to an... 15 May 2022 6:44 PM
Depp vs Heard: It's more complex than 'who's the victim and who's the villain?' Mandy Wiener unpacks the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard court case with legal expert Lisa Vetten. 18 May 2022 2:56 PM
The internet is sad that 'Barbie' movie will NOT feature Aqua’s 'Barbie Girl' Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 May 2022 4:29 PM
It's a binge-fest! Disney+ launches in Mzansi, bringing your favourite shows Bongani Bingwa speaks to the senior vice-president/general manager at The Walt Disney Company Africa, Christine Service, for more... 17 May 2022 7:55 AM
US states are making 20% more money from taxing dagga than alcohol Dagga is starting to contribute considerable amounts of "sin taxes" to the coffers of some states in the US. 18 May 2022 4:08 PM
Depp vs Heard: It's more complex than 'who's the victim and who's the villain?' Mandy Wiener unpacks the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard court case with legal expert Lisa Vetten. 18 May 2022 2:56 PM
Catastrophe unfolds in North Korea as COVID-19 runs rampant John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 May 2022 10:39 AM
Naspers invests big in agritech trading fresh produce across Southern Africa Bruce Whitfield interviews Naspers Foundry head Fabian Whate and Louis de Kock, co-founder of agritech startup Nile.ag. 17 May 2022 7:30 PM
The Dis-Chem Foundation assists NPO home for disabled adults with R180k donation CapeTalk’s John Maytham joins The Dis-Chem Foundation as they revisit Turfhall Cheshire Home - a care facility for disabled adult... 16 May 2022 3:14 PM
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
[WATCH] Do a little good and Hollard could refund part of your premium Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) picks Hollard Insurance's 'ChangeMaker' campaign as his advertising hero of the week. 18 May 2022 7:48 PM
SA can learn from EU: How it’s dealing with an extreme, unforeseen energy crisis John Maytham interviews Nick Hedley about an article he wrote for News24. 18 May 2022 3:03 PM
Businesses have to 'cannibalise' their old ways to have a future Mike Sharman discusses 'Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo', follow-up to his debut book 'The Best Dick'. 17 May 2022 7:42 PM
CT volunteer group provides dignity and hope with meals for homeless and hungry

18 May 2022 1:16 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Poverty
Hunger
Unemployment
homelessness
NPO
Volunteer organisation
RPJ Helping Hands

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to RPJ Helping Hands founder Pat Pillay.
  • A local charity called RPJ Helping Hands is doing its part to serve the hungry and needy across the city
  • Volunteers cook hearty meals from a kitchen in Milnerton and feed those in need at least twice a week
  • RPJ Helping Hands founder Pat Pillay says the aim of her ogranisation is to give people dignity and hope
Image: RPJ Helping Hands/Facebook

The volunteer group RPJ Helping Hands provides meals, sustenance, and hope to homeless people and hungry job seekers across Cape Town.

The organisation feeds hundreds of people every week in collaboration with various soup kitchens, churches and shelters.

In the Table View area, it provides meals to curbside job seekers who often spend their days waiting for a "piece job".

The organisation also provides meals to homeless and hungry people in the city centre, in the Foreshore area, in Bellville, and in Mitchells Plain.

RPJ Helping Hands founder Pat Pillay says the purpose of her ogranisation is to give people dignity and hope in these desperate times of unemployment and poverty.

Pillay created the organisation in honour of her late husband, Rodney, who died in 2016.

She serves the hungry and the needy through donations from family, friends, volunteers and acquintances.

"Every bit goes straight to our feeding," Pillay explains.

The registered non-profit organisation (NPO) cooks hearty meals from a kitchen in Milnerton to feed those in need at least twice a week.

In addition to warm meals, RPJ Helping Hands also gives out grocery hampers and toiletry packs from time to time.

To donate or get involved with the organisation, you can visit the RPJ Helping Hands Facebook page or contact Pillay on 0835640564.

Outside the Builders Warehouse stores, there are always people waiting desperately for work. The fact that they make the effort to go there and wait for work and try to get work tells me that they are trying. Let's do our bit to help them to give them some hope and some dignity so that when they go back home that evening they've got something to feed their families.

Pat Pillay, Founder - RPJ Helping Hands

We cook pots of breyani every weekend and we reach out not only to the people in Table View... we are also feeding people out in Roeland Street... we send out food to Mitchells Plain... and we also assist Culemborg Safe Space and Paint City with meals on a Sunday.

Pat Pillay, Founder - RPJ Helping Hands

We're really trying to bring a basic meal to them but in addition to that just to take some food home as well.

Pat Pillay, Founder - RPJ Helping Hands

We really try to give them some dignity. Now and then, when we can, we do some toiletry packs and we share that.

Pat Pillay, Founder - RPJ Helping Hands



