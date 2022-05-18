Rassie Erasmus trolls World Rugby like the BOSS he is with epic 'water boy' plan

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
How Eskom Se Push became a national asset
Guests
Dan Wells - Co-founder at Eskom se Push (app)
Car Talk with Ernest Page
Guests
Ernest Page Motoring Journalist
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Guests
Wendy Knowler
ANGELO AGRIZZI’S FRAUD AND CORRUPTION CASE BACK IN COURT
Guests
Bernadette Wicks - EWN Contributor
School and homeworking
Guests
Prof Mary Metcalfe
WATCH: 'You are useless' Twitter reacts to minister Mthetwa's flag explanation Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 May 2022 9:27 AM
Insurers pay out R400 million as complaints increase due to COVID-19 - Ombudsman Deputy Ombudsman for Long-term Insurance Denise Gabriels speaks to John Maytham about their annual report. 18 May 2022 9:19 AM
'There is mystery of a very determined anti-Cuba sentiment,' Pandor on donations Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor says the country makes various humanitarian donations to various... 18 May 2022 9:01 AM
Ending Post Office payouts 'huge disadvantage' for recipients of R350 grant: DA Presenter John Maytham chats to Bridget Masango, the DA's spokesperson on social development. 18 May 2022 8:43 AM
DA urges Parliament not to make same mistakes detailed in state capture report Speaking to John Maytham, the DA's Siviwe Gwarube argues that Parliament needs to step up and hold members accountable after letti... 17 May 2022 6:22 AM
Malema: Zondo used state capture inquiry to advance certain faction within ANC Malema addressed the media at the party's head office in Johannesburg on Monday. 16 May 2022 4:11 PM
'Funeral cover loophole allows addition of unrelated people to be killed' Frank Magwegwe (Sanlam Wealth Solutions) on why it's relatively easy to add an unrelated person to a funeral policy. 17 May 2022 9:40 PM
Businesses have to 'cannibalise' their old ways to have a future Mike Sharman discusses 'Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo', follow-up to his debut book 'The Best Dick'. 17 May 2022 7:42 PM
Naspers invests big in agritech trading fresh produce across Southern Africa Bruce Whitfield interviews Naspers Foundry head Fabian Whate and Louis de Kock, co-founder of agritech startup Nile.ag. 17 May 2022 7:30 PM
Hypertension - not just something that affects gogo and oupa, says cardiologist Africa Melane is joined by cardiologist Dr Nqoba Tsabedze to talk about the increase in cases of hypertension in young people. 18 May 2022 8:36 AM
Why Gallo Vault Sessions' deep dives into SA music history is so important Africa Melane speaks to Zara Julius, researcher and producer of the Gallo Vault Sessions, about the podcast series and, the histor... 18 May 2022 6:23 AM
Grocery delivery race heats up, Pick n Pay partners with Takealot (Mr D) The Money Show talks to CEO Pieter Boone about Pick n Pay's strong results and 'bold' new strategic plan. 17 May 2022 6:48 PM
WP Rugby still under administration and on the hunt for an equity partner - Sonn Presenter Clarence Ford chats to Crispin Sonn, the chairperson of Western Province Professional Rugby. 16 May 2022 12:25 PM
Gauteng police confirm Springbok's Jantjies has been released on R1000 bail World cup winning Springbok and former Lions flyhalf was released on R1000 bail after allegedly damaging property belonging to an... 15 May 2022 6:44 PM
Springbok’s Jantjies arrested for malicious damage to property on a flight Gauteng police said they arrested him for damaging property on a flight and he was escorted off the plane by law enforcement offic... 15 May 2022 3:02 PM
The internet is sad that 'Barbie' movie will NOT feature Aqua’s 'Barbie Girl' Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 May 2022 4:29 PM
It's a binge-fest! Disney+ launches in Mzansi, bringing your favourite shows Bongani Bingwa speaks to the senior vice-president/general manager at The Walt Disney Company Africa, Christine Service, for more... 17 May 2022 7:55 AM
Singer Whaden Johannes takes over CapeTalk airwaves spinning 80s and 90s hits Every Saturday from 10am, tune in as our weekly guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 13 May 2022 4:40 PM
Elon Musk’s mom is making her own waves with historic Sports Illustrated cover Presenter Lester Kiewit chats to Barbs Wire correspondent Barbara Friedman about the latest stories causing a stir on the internet... 17 May 2022 11:26 AM
SA calls for concrete commitments in fight against child labour Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Thembinkosi Mkalipi from the Department of Labour. 16 May 2022 3:31 PM
The Dis-Chem Foundation assists NPO home for disabled adults with R180k donation CapeTalk’s John Maytham joins The Dis-Chem Foundation as they revisit Turfhall Cheshire Home - a care facility for disabled adult... 16 May 2022 3:14 PM
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
SA's Biovac pushing on with Pfizer vaccine plans despite falling demand The Money Show interviews Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of the Biovac Institute. 10 May 2022 9:31 PM
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
'Eskom misleads us a lot, there isn’t much put aside for maintenance' Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Adil Nchabeleng. 17 May 2022 10:24 AM
Sonos launches 'Ray' soundbar in South Africa The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios. 16 May 2022 8:18 PM
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: We're rebuilding lives and livelihoods after the floods President Cyril Ramaphosa says in his weekly newsletter that the departments of home affairs, health and social development have b... 16 May 2022 7:40 AM
Rassie Erasmus trolls World Rugby like the BOSS he is with epic 'water boy' plan

18 May 2022 10:42 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Springboks
Rugby
World Rugby
Rassie Erasmus
Lester Kiewit
Barbara Friedman
Barb's wire
The Morning Review

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

World Rugby on Tuesday approved a new rule that would forever ban Rassie Erasmus from taking the field as a “water boy”.

Teams are permitted two dedicated water carriers but they "cannot be a Director of Rugby or Head Coach".

Erasmus, true to form, has a “plan” – he’ll take to the field as “Director of Coaching” (LOL!).

Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen – skip to 6:34).

Rassie never says die! He never gives up… He will circumvent all the rules… He’s not going down! … It’s funny.

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire



