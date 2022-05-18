Rassie Erasmus trolls World Rugby like the BOSS he is with epic 'water boy' plan
World Rugby on Tuesday approved a new rule that would forever ban Rassie Erasmus from taking the field as a “water boy”.
Teams are permitted two dedicated water carriers but they "cannot be a Director of Rugby or Head Coach".
Erasmus, true to form, has a “plan” – he’ll take to the field as “Director of Coaching” (LOL!).
was just talking to my line manager yesterday!! She also thought “Director of Rugby” has a such a formal ring to it ! We agreed that Director of coaching will be so much better title for me! Lekka !! Cant wait https://t.co/1QYEkzdLF2— Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) May 17, 2022
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen – skip to 6:34).
Rassie never says die! He never gives up… He will circumvent all the rules… He’s not going down! … It’s funny.Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Source : Christa Eybers/EWN.
