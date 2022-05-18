Rassie Erasmus trolls World Rugby like the BOSS he is with epic 'water boy' plan





World Rugby on Tuesday approved a new rule that would forever ban Rassie Erasmus from taking the field as a “water boy”.

Teams are permitted two dedicated water carriers but they "cannot be a Director of Rugby or Head Coach".

Erasmus, true to form, has a “plan” – he’ll take to the field as “Director of Coaching” (LOL!).

was just talking to my line manager yesterday!! She also thought “Director of Rugby” has a such a formal ring to it ! We agreed that Director of coaching will be so much better title for me! Lekka !! Cant wait https://t.co/1QYEkzdLF2 — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) May 17, 2022

