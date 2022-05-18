'24/7, you rang the bell, and it would be open' - A history of Wynberg Pharmacy
- Lester Kiewit goes through the doors of Cape Town institution Wynberg Pharmacy
- The business has recently been sold to a multi-national pharmacy chain
It's a Cape Town institution.
Sitting at 222 Main Road, Wynberg, the family-run Wynberg Pharmacy has, since 1946, been a literal lifesaver for those living in the Southern Suburbs.
Opening its doors over 75 years ago under pharmacist Len Farrell it continues to be a one-stop-health-shop for locals seeking cures to their ills and ailments.
The iconic chemist was recently bought out by a large multinational, but the building remains in the ownership of the Farrell family.
Len's son Brian, also a pharmacist, joined CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit on Wednesday's show.
In 1946 my dad was newly qualified, he was in his early 20's and my grandfather loaned him the money to buy the business.Brian Farrell, Son of the founder of Wynberg Pharmacy
Shortly after, my uncle George, joined my dad in the business and they took it to a different level.Brian Farrell, Son of the founder of Wynberg Pharmacy
There was a little flatlet at the back of the building and they were basically available 24-7.Brian Farrell, Son of the founder of Wynberg Pharmacy
Whatever time of night it was, you rang the bell, and the pharmacy would be open.Brian Farrell, Son of the founder of Wynberg Pharmacy
The family-owned business was sold to Medicare Health in September 2018 with Brian Farrell retaining a shareholding, which he sold in September 2020.
Medicare then sold the company to a large retail pharmacy chain last year.
Farrell addresses some listener comments that the area around the pharmacy has deteriorated over the years.
It's a vibrant area, and it has a lot of potential still.Brian Farrell, Son of the founder of Wynberg Pharmacy
