Depp vs Heard: It's more complex than 'who's the victim and who's the villain?'
It's the Tinsel-town trial that's got everyone talking.
Former husband and wife and Hollywood A-listers Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are battling it out in court in a multi-million dollar defamation suit filed by the Pirates of the Caribbean star against his ex-spouse.
Over the past few weeks, searing details about the volatile and violent nature of the couple's relationship have come to light.
On Monday, Heard told the jury hearing the case that she filed for divorce from the Depp six years ago because she feared for her life.
"I had to leave him," Heard said. "I knew I wouldn't survive if I didn't. I was so scared that it was going to end really badly for me."
Heard said Depp would become a physically and sexually abusive "monster" when he was drinking.
Depp has denied ever hitting his ex-wife and claimed that she was the one who was frequently violent.
Lisa Vetten is a research associate at Wits Institute for Social Economic Research (Wiser).
She tells Mandy Weiner that the former couple's tumultuous relationship makes for a very complex legal case.
I think we are used to domestic violence cases that are very clear cut, where there is a very clear victim and a very clear villain.Lisa Vetten, Research associate - Wits Institute For Social Economic Research (Wiser)
This is not a case like that. The evidence and perspectives are often quite contradictory.Lisa Vetten, Research associate - Wits Institute For Social Economic Research (Wiser)
The case, says Vetten, makes us think about two things.
Firstly, the impact of reducing complex human relationships to morality fables about 'victims and villains'.
If you listen to some of the psychologist's evaluations, it clearly suggests something alot more complicated than good and bad.Lisa Vetten, Research associate - Wits Institute For Social Economic Research (Wiser)
The second thing, says Vetten, is that is makes us think about 'what is domestic violence?'
The different kinds of domestic violence... some of Johnny Depp's testimony clearly suggests that living with him was far from pleasant.Lisa Vetten, Research associate - Wits Institute For Social Economic Research (Wiser)
Depp filed the $50 million suit against Heard over an article she penned for _The Washington Pos_t in 2018 (although she did not name him) describing herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse".
Heard, countersued for $100 million and claimed she suffered "rampant physical violence and abuse" at his hands.
Source : Jim Lo Scalzo/AFP
More from Entertainment
The internet is sad that 'Barbie' movie will NOT feature Aqua’s 'Barbie Girl'
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
It's a binge-fest! Disney+ launches in Mzansi, bringing your favourite shows
Bongani Bingwa speaks to the senior vice-president/general manager at The Walt Disney Company Africa, Christine Service, for more on everything you can expect.Read More
Singer Whaden Johannes takes over CapeTalk airwaves spinning 80s and 90s hits
Every Saturday from 10am, tune in as our weekly guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
'After dad passed, we made a pact we'd never let each other go' - Ashur Petersen
Sara-Jayne King speaks to entertainer Ashur Petersen, son of singer Madeegha Anders and the late theatre legend Taliep Petersen.Read More
It's like looking in the mirror! Celebrity moms and daughters who look alike
This Mother's Day we celebrate these gorgeous moms and daughters who look so much alike.Read More
8 movies to celebrate mom on the 8th, this Mother's Day
Snuggle up with mum this Sunday 8 May and celebrate her with these wonderful movies.Read More
This Sunday, tune in for #AnHourWith local talent Melissa de Vries
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
'You're the best': 5 Mother’s Day gifts for under R100
While we would all love to buy our mums the world to show them how much they mean to us, sometimes we need to show our love without breaking the bank.Read More
TV Presenter Anzél Rabie shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday
Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.Read More
More from World
US states are making 20% more money from taxing dagga than alcohol
Dagga is starting to contribute considerable amounts of "sin taxes" to the coffers of some states in the US.Read More
Catastrophe unfolds in North Korea as COVID-19 runs rampant
John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Elon Musk’s mom is making her own waves with historic Sports Illustrated cover
Presenter Lester Kiewit chats to Barbs Wire correspondent Barbara Friedman about the latest stories causing a stir on the internet.Read More
SA calls for concrete commitments in fight against child labour
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Thembinkosi Mkalipi from the Department of Labour.Read More
The Dis-Chem Foundation assists NPO home for disabled adults with R180k donation
CapeTalk’s John Maytham joins The Dis-Chem Foundation as they revisit Turfhall Cheshire Home - a care facility for disabled adults.Read More
Calling a colleague 'bald' is now a form of harassment (in the UK at least)
Clarence Ford speaks to employment lawyer Jacqui Reed about the bald British man who sued his employer for sexual harassment.Read More
Teen 'deliberately drove to Buffalo to kill black people' in US mass shooting
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the news making headlines around the world.Read More
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks
This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization.Read More
EXPLAINER: Overturning Wade vs Roe ruling could set the U.S back by decades
The U.S Supreme Court is mulling overturning its findings on its landmark Roe v Wade ruling - a 1973 case that paved the way for women's reproductive rights across the country.Read More