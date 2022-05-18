[WEATHER] Cape Town is going to be freezing cold – perhaps with some snow





It’s going to be freezing cold in Cape Town and its picturesque surroundings in the next few days.

There might even be a smattering of snow in central and eastern parts of the Western Cape.

On Thursday, expect a spit and a spot, a high of 16 degrees Celsius and a low of 10, according to the SA Weather Service.

It expects the maximum temperature to remain at 16 degrees Celsius on Friday with the minimum dropping to 9.

Scroll up to listen to the audio for more detail, including Gauteng weather.