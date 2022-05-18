[WEATHER] Cape Town is going to be freezing cold – perhaps with some snow
It’s going to be freezing cold in Cape Town and its picturesque surroundings in the next few days.
There might even be a smattering of snow in central and eastern parts of the Western Cape.
On Thursday, expect a spit and a spot, a high of 16 degrees Celsius and a low of 10, according to the SA Weather Service.
It expects the maximum temperature to remain at 16 degrees Celsius on Friday with the minimum dropping to 9.
