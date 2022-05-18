'We must start recovering the services as promised,' says Prasa





The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has said that it is working on reviving its operations in the Western Cape and Gauteng after both provinces have seen damage to their infrastructure.

Mandy Wiener spoke to Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda about these plans and when they will start.

Makanda said that from next week three lines will be closed so that the infrastructure can be repaired and stolen infrastructure can be restored without interruption.

As effective next week Monday some of these services will not be available because it is crucial that we start recovering the services as we had promised. Andiswa Makanda, Spokesperson - Prasa

The lines that will be affected will be Pienaarsport to Pretoria, Naledi to Johannesburg and, Larella to Elandsfontein.

