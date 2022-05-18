'We must start recovering the services as promised,' says Prasa
The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has said that it is working on reviving its operations in the Western Cape and Gauteng after both provinces have seen damage to their infrastructure.
Mandy Wiener spoke to Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda about these plans and when they will start.
Makanda said that from next week three lines will be closed so that the infrastructure can be repaired and stolen infrastructure can be restored without interruption.
As effective next week Monday some of these services will not be available because it is crucial that we start recovering the services as we had promised.Andiswa Makanda, Spokesperson - Prasa
The lines that will be affected will be Pienaarsport to Pretoria, Naledi to Johannesburg and, Larella to Elandsfontein.
To find out more, listen to the full audio below.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'We must start recovering the services as promised,' says Prasa
Source : @PRASA_Group/Twitter
More from Local
Inflation unchanged at 5.9% ahead of interest rate decision
Bruce Whitfield asks economist Kevin Lings why inflation's contained in SA while it is rising in many other parts of the world.Read More
Former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane passes away after car accident
Mpho Moerane was involved in a car accident that left him in a serious condition in hospital.Read More
Mpho Moerane’s family blames journalists for spreading fake news about his death
The family gave an update on his condition, saying while he remains unconscious and in a critical condition, he is stable.Read More
Mkhwebane is ‘one lonesome woman’ being victimised by those in power, says Mpofu
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal team has argued that she is “just one lonesome woman" who is being "victimised" by the most powerful.Read More
SA can learn from EU: How it’s dealing with an extreme, unforeseen energy crisis
John Maytham interviews Nick Hedley about an article he wrote for News24.Read More
Creators of EskomSePush trying to shift from being 'just a load shedding app'
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Dan Wells, the co-founder of the EskomSePush load shedding app.Read More
CT volunteer group provides dignity and hope with meals for homeless and hungry
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to RPJ Helping Hands founder Pat Pillay.Read More
[WEATHER] Cape Town is going to be freezing cold – perhaps with some snow
Winter is not coming. It is here.Read More
'24/7, you rang the bell, and it would be open' - A history of Wynberg Pharmacy
Lester Kiewit speaks to Brian Farrell, son of the founder of Wynberg Pharmacy in Cape Town's Southern Suburbs.Read More