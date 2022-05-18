Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] Do a little good and Hollard could refund part of your premium

18 May 2022 7:48 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
branding
Oresti Patricios
heroes and zeros
Hollard
Hollard Insurance
Ornico Group
ChangeMaker

Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) picks Hollard Insurance's 'ChangeMaker' campaign as his advertising hero of the week.

"A little good makes big change!"

That's the tagline for Hollard Insurance's "ChangeMaker" campaign which promises to give back part of clients' premiums when they volunteer to do good.

The commercial features an animated giant doing good around a city to the beat of a reimagined Michael Jackson classic.

Screengrab from Hollard ChangeMaker campaign on YouTube

Oresti Patricios picks it as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.

Among the things he loves about the ad is the creative execution that makes it "stand out in a crowd" says Patricios, CEO of brand intelligence research company the Ornico Group,

Firstly Bruce, I could see you dancing to Michael Jackson!... I love this big animated giant. We have a whole lot of giants in our own communities and I think's that's what they're trying to achieve.

Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group

Also, there are so many brands that do this CSI ESG (environmental, social and governance), but they kind of do it as an add-on. Their corporate social investment is you go online, pay an extra R2 to be donated to x, y and z.

Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group

Patricios references past Hollard campaigns supporting small businesses, which also don't really advertise products.

RELATED: 'For the little guy': Hollard shares advertising space to boost small businesses

Research has found that South Africans really want to do good but don't know how to go about it, Patricios says.

It's a real purpose-driven campaign... that's the whole objective - the better futures that Hollard has. They create these organisational objectives in trying to help people create better futures... Their campaigns don't do any product, it's all about how do we change our lives.

Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group

It's a fascinating strategy. Most insurance seems to be sold nowadays on price... Hollard is just saying 'we're lekker, we love everybody and if you love us you'll come and find us, and then we'll tell you what we've got. We don't need to be grubby about money...'.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Listen to Patricios' advertising critiques on Heroes and Zeros:




18 May 2022 7:48 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
branding
Oresti Patricios
heroes and zeros
Hollard
Hollard Insurance
Ornico Group
ChangeMaker

