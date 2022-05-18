Ex-CEO Peter Moyo loses another (final?) court challenge against Old Mutual

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
Finance: Highly skilled professionals lost confidence in their future in South Africa according to study
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Motshabi Nomvethe - Head of Technical Marketing at Professional financial services company (PPS)
Today at 05:10
Public Protector seeks interdict into impeachment proceedings
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Cathy Powell - Associate Professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town
Prof Cathy Powell - Associate professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town (UCT)
Today at 05:46
Reflecting on the inflation rate remaining at 5.9% and what that means for consumers
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Jannie Rossouw - Interim Head at Wits Business School (WBS)
Today at 06:10
INTERVIEW: ANC is about to change their housing policy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Edward Molopi - research and advocacy officer at the Socio-Economic Rights Institute
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday: Counsel culture
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kirsty Bisset - Managing Director at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Restorative v retributive justice
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mike Batley - researcher and expert in restorative justice
Today at 07:20
Liquor licence renewal process rewards compliant traders
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Simion George - CEO at Western Cape Liquor Authority
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Power Spot: Is a citizen funded financial model the answer to transitioning to renewable energy?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Clyde Mallinson, Energy Expert
Today at 08:21
Emerging economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Professor of History in the International Relations Department at Wits University
Today at 09:22
How LED street lights help night time road users
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Should we settle with corrupt companies?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tabitha Paine
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn explores news & views from Germany
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Daniel Pelz
Today at 10:15
Ichthyologist on how some sunscreens can harm marine life [ZOOM}
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Peter Britz - Professor in the department of Ichthyology and Fisheries Science at Rhodes University
Today at 10:30
Record inflation hits SA consumers
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
kulani siweya
Today at 10:47
Response to General Veary
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jonathan Deal
Today at 11:05
Failure in successful closure of drug houses in CT. Why?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Reagen Allen - National Management Committee Member at Da Youth
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Treasury outlining criteria for govt funding of state-owned companies - Minister Bruce Whitfield interviews DDG Edgar Sishi after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tables the Treasury budget vote. 18 May 2022 11:19 PM
Ex-CEO Peter Moyo loses another (final?) court challenge against Old Mutual The Money Show interviews Tabby Tsengiwe, General Manager of Public Affairs & Communication at Old Mutual. 18 May 2022 10:38 PM
Inflation unchanged at 5.9% ahead of interest rate decision Bruce Whitfield asks economist Kevin Lings why inflation's contained in SA while it is rising in many other parts of the world. 18 May 2022 7:38 PM
View all Local
Mkhwebane is ‘one lonesome woman’ being victimised by those in power, says Mpofu Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal team has argued that she is “just one lonesome woman" who is being "victimised" by the... 18 May 2022 3:28 PM
Ending Post Office payouts 'huge disadvantage' for recipients of R350 grant: DA Presenter John Maytham chats to Bridget Masango, the DA's spokesperson on social development. 18 May 2022 8:43 AM
SA to donate R350 million to Cuba - 7 times the amount initially reported The donation was initially set at R50 million, says DA's Ashor Sarupen, a much lower amount that nevertheless caused an uproar whe... 17 May 2022 3:26 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Do a little good and Hollard could refund part of your premium Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) picks Hollard Insurance's 'ChangeMaker' campaign as his advertising hero of the week. 18 May 2022 7:48 PM
Does South Africa need China to save Eskom The answer is a definitive yes and an absolute no 18 May 2022 7:15 PM
Asset manager Ninety One posts record profits 'in a very tough environment' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Hendrik du Toit about Ninety One's full year results. 18 May 2022 6:38 PM
View all Business
Mental Health Check-In Moment: Three steps to deal with burnout Dr Ela Manga chats about the symptoms of burnout and how to deal with it. 18 May 2022 4:03 PM
[WEATHER] Cape Town is going to be freezing cold – perhaps with some snow Winter is not coming. It is here. 18 May 2022 12:27 PM
Hypertension - not just something that affects gogo and oupa, says cardiologist Africa Melane is joined by cardiologist Dr Nqoba Tsabedze to talk about the increase in cases of hypertension in young people. 18 May 2022 8:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
Rassie Erasmus trolls World Rugby like the BOSS he is with epic 'water boy' plan Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 18 May 2022 10:42 AM
WP Rugby still under administration and on the hunt for an equity partner - Sonn Presenter Clarence Ford chats to Crispin Sonn, the chairperson of Western Province Professional Rugby. 16 May 2022 12:25 PM
Gauteng police confirm Springbok's Jantjies has been released on R1000 bail World cup winning Springbok and former Lions flyhalf was released on R1000 bail after allegedly damaging property belonging to an... 15 May 2022 6:44 PM
View all Sport
Depp vs Heard: It's more complex than 'who's the victim and who's the villain?' Mandy Wiener unpacks the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard court case with legal expert Lisa Vetten. 18 May 2022 2:56 PM
The internet is sad that 'Barbie' movie will NOT feature Aqua’s 'Barbie Girl' Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 May 2022 4:29 PM
It's a binge-fest! Disney+ launches in Mzansi, bringing your favourite shows Bongani Bingwa speaks to the senior vice-president/general manager at The Walt Disney Company Africa, Christine Service, for more... 17 May 2022 7:55 AM
View all Entertainment
US states are making 20% more money from taxing dagga than alcohol Dagga is starting to contribute considerable amounts of "sin taxes" to the coffers of some states in the US. 18 May 2022 4:08 PM
Depp vs Heard: It's more complex than 'who's the victim and who's the villain?' Mandy Wiener unpacks the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard court case with legal expert Lisa Vetten. 18 May 2022 2:56 PM
Catastrophe unfolds in North Korea as COVID-19 runs rampant John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 May 2022 10:39 AM
View all World
Naspers invests big in agritech trading fresh produce across Southern Africa Bruce Whitfield interviews Naspers Foundry head Fabian Whate and Louis de Kock, co-founder of agritech startup Nile.ag. 17 May 2022 7:30 PM
The Dis-Chem Foundation assists NPO home for disabled adults with R180k donation CapeTalk’s John Maytham joins The Dis-Chem Foundation as they revisit Turfhall Cheshire Home - a care facility for disabled adult... 16 May 2022 3:14 PM
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Do a little good and Hollard could refund part of your premium Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) picks Hollard Insurance's 'ChangeMaker' campaign as his advertising hero of the week. 18 May 2022 7:48 PM
SA can learn from EU: How it’s dealing with an extreme, unforeseen energy crisis John Maytham interviews Nick Hedley about an article he wrote for News24. 18 May 2022 3:03 PM
Businesses have to 'cannibalise' their old ways to have a future Mike Sharman discusses 'Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo', follow-up to his debut book 'The Best Dick'. 17 May 2022 7:42 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Ex-CEO Peter Moyo loses another (final?) court challenge against Old Mutual

18 May 2022 10:38 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Old Mutual
Peter Moyo
Tabby Tsengiwe
Old Mutural fires Peter Moyo

The Money Show interviews Tabby Tsengiwe, General Manager of Public Affairs & Communication at Old Mutual.
FILE: Peter Moyo in the Johannesburg High Court on 18 July 2019. Picture: Nthakoana Ngatane/EWN

Peter Moyo, former CEO of Old Mutual, has lost another court challenge against the company.

His bid to have Old Mutual non-executive directors declared in contempt of court for firing him has been dismissed by the Gauteng Local Division of the High Court.

The court did find Moyo guilty of breaching his fiduciary duties to the insurance company, however.

The litigation saga has been ongoing since 2019.

'Old Mutual outplayed by Peter Moyo in court of public opinion'

The board of Old Mutual said at the time that they axed Moyo because of an irreversible breakdown in trust due to the handling of a conflict of interest regarding payments to NMT Capital, which he co-founded.

Old Mutual is pleased to put this matter behind us after three years of contentious litigation and to focus on growing the business well into the future, with good governance at all times its shining light.

Old Mutual statement

Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Tabby Tsengiwe, General Manager of Public Affairs & Communication at Old Mutual.

She says the judgment is about vindication about corporate governance.

This is a vindication in that the board did act lawfully and actually upheld corporate governance by terminating Mr Moyo's contract for the conflict of interest that arose...

Tabby Tsengiwe, GM: Public Affairs & Communication - Old Mutual

... and that they are actually not delinquent; there was no contempt of court on their part.

Tabby Tsengiwe, GM: Public Affairs & Communication - Old Mutual

She adds that while there are no further outstanding court actions, the definitive closure or not of this specific matter does lie with Moyo and his legal team.

For more detail, listen to the audio clip below:




18 May 2022 10:38 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Old Mutual
Peter Moyo
Tabby Tsengiwe
Old Mutural fires Peter Moyo

More from Business

Treasury outlining criteria for govt funding of state-owned companies - Minister

18 May 2022 11:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews DDG Edgar Sishi after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tables the Treasury budget vote.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Do a little good and Hollard could refund part of your premium

18 May 2022 7:48 PM

Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) picks Hollard Insurance's 'ChangeMaker' campaign as his advertising hero of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Inflation unchanged at 5.9% ahead of interest rate decision

18 May 2022 7:38 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks economist Kevin Lings why inflation's contained in SA while it is rising in many other parts of the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Does South Africa need China to save Eskom

18 May 2022 7:15 PM

The answer is a definitive yes and an absolute no

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Asset manager Ninety One posts record profits 'in a very tough environment'

18 May 2022 6:38 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Hendrik du Toit about Ninety One's full year results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US states are making 20% more money from taxing dagga than alcohol

18 May 2022 4:08 PM

Dagga is starting to contribute considerable amounts of "sin taxes" to the coffers of some states in the US.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA can learn from EU: How it’s dealing with an extreme, unforeseen energy crisis

18 May 2022 3:03 PM

John Maytham interviews Nick Hedley about an article he wrote for News24.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Creators of EskomSePush trying to shift from being 'just a load shedding app'

18 May 2022 1:27 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Dan Wells, the co-founder of the EskomSePush load shedding app.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Robben Island Museum: Tourism industry is opening up but demand is low

18 May 2022 6:18 AM

Pippa Hudson speaks to guests about the Robben Island travel booking complaints and what this means for the tourism industry in general and the businesses surrounding it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Funeral cover loophole allows addition of unrelated people to be killed'

17 May 2022 9:40 PM

Frank Magwegwe (Sanlam Wealth Solutions) on why it's relatively easy to add an unrelated person to a funeral policy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Treasury outlining criteria for govt funding of state-owned companies - Minister

18 May 2022 11:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews DDG Edgar Sishi after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tables the Treasury budget vote.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Inflation unchanged at 5.9% ahead of interest rate decision

18 May 2022 7:38 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks economist Kevin Lings why inflation's contained in SA while it is rising in many other parts of the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane passes away after car accident

18 May 2022 6:16 PM

Mpho Moerane was involved in a car accident that left him in a serious condition in hospital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mpho Moerane’s family blames journalists for spreading fake news about his death

18 May 2022 3:52 PM

The family gave an update on his condition, saying while he remains unconscious and in a critical condition, he is stable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mkhwebane is ‘one lonesome woman’ being victimised by those in power, says Mpofu

18 May 2022 3:28 PM

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal team has argued that she is “just one lonesome woman" who is being "victimised" by the most powerful.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA can learn from EU: How it’s dealing with an extreme, unforeseen energy crisis

18 May 2022 3:03 PM

John Maytham interviews Nick Hedley about an article he wrote for News24.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We must start recovering the services as promised,' says Prasa

18 May 2022 1:32 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda about these plans and when they will start.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Creators of EskomSePush trying to shift from being 'just a load shedding app'

18 May 2022 1:27 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Dan Wells, the co-founder of the EskomSePush load shedding app.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CT volunteer group provides dignity and hope with meals for homeless and hungry

18 May 2022 1:16 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to RPJ Helping Hands founder Pat Pillay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WEATHER] Cape Town is going to be freezing cold – perhaps with some snow

18 May 2022 12:27 PM

Winter is not coming. It is here.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WEATHER] Cape Town is going to be freezing cold – perhaps with some snow

Local Lifestyle

Rassie Erasmus trolls World Rugby like the BOSS he is with epic 'water boy' plan

Sport

Former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane passes away after car accident

Local

EWN Highlights

New York agency accuses Amazon of workforce discrimination

18 May 2022 7:17 PM

Weather service warns SA to brace for cold, rainy conditions

18 May 2022 7:01 PM

Maties racist peeing incident: WC ANC’s Dugmore calls for decisive action

18 May 2022 6:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA