Bot Rage: The consumer experience has changed and here's how you can adapt
Bot rage, a new term coined on the Lunch with Pippa Hudson show, describes the feeling when a person calls a service provider in need of an answer but instead is met with a monotonous robot voice and no human to help.
Mystery brand shopper, Wendy Knowler, who offers insider analysis on how the everyday consumer engages their shopping experience, spoke to Pippa Hudson about the relatable experience.
A listener from Gordons Bay called in absolutely upset about her interaction with her former internet service provider.
The listener's bot rage experience involves her enquiring with Mweb about why R1,000 was debited from her account without notice and not appearing on any invoice.
She detailed that in her pursuit to get an actual human to hear her, she spent approximately R250 just on airtime.
While the caller's query eventually gets resolved, Knowler advises consumers to note each interaction when chasing a response from a company, adding that people should go forensic about it.
If the customer is right or wrong or somewhere in between you need to be able to communicate effectively with the company, they need to be able to hear you.Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist
Knowler says that this doesn't only build a stronger case and but also adds a punch, which will prompt a quicker reply.
The frustrating experience is because organisations often lack the ability to balance between integrating into the online environment and maintaining the human experience, says Knowler.
